Pep Rally In The Pocket Houston

Grants entry to the event and activities. All proceeds of this event benefit The Houston Graffiti and Street Art Museum, a non-profit 501c3 arts organization, tax ID 99-4393720.
Grants entry to the event and activities. All proceeds of this event benefit The Houston Graffiti and Street Art Museum, a non-profit 501c3 arts organization, tax ID 99-4393720.
VIP Add-on
$25
Grants premium entry with access to exclusive areas and VIP amenities. All proceeds benefit The Houston Graffiti and Street Art Museum, a non-profit 501c3 arts organization, tax ID 99-4393720.
Grants premium entry with access to exclusive areas and VIP amenities. All proceeds benefit The Houston Graffiti and Street Art Museum, a non-profit 501c3 arts organization, tax ID 99-4393720.
Raffle Ticket Add-On
$25
Get ready for an amazing opportunity to win fantastic raffle prizes, like a signed fine art print by GONZO247, a delightful Archival Artifacts basket, an original canvas painting, and so much more! You don’t even have to be there to win! Join us as we announce the lucky winners at 5:30 p.m. on event day. Plus, every ticket you buy helps support The Houston Graffiti and Street Art Museum, a wonderful 501(c)(3) non-profit! Tax ID: 99-4393720. Good luck!
Get ready for an amazing opportunity to win fantastic raffle prizes, like a signed fine art print by GONZO247, a delightful Archival Artifacts basket, an original canvas painting, and so much more! You don’t even have to be there to win! Join us as we announce the lucky winners at 5:30 p.m. on event day. Plus, every ticket you buy helps support The Houston Graffiti and Street Art Museum, a wonderful 501(c)(3) non-profit! Tax ID: 99-4393720. Good luck!
Add a donation for Houston Graffiti And Street Art Museum Gasam Of Texas
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!