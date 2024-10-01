Peptoc's November 17th grand prize drawing!

Enters you into the GRAND PRIZE DRAWING:
-2 tickets to the June 2025 Blood Root Ramble
-$100 gift certificate to Pizzando Healdsburg
-One night stay at luxe "Downtown Healdsburg Perch" Airbnb
-a case of local artisan wines
ONLINE TICKET ENTRIES END AT 11:59PM ON 11-16-24
Enters you into the GRAND PRIZE DRAWING:
-2 tickets to the June 2025 Blood Root Ramble
-$100 gift certificate to Pizzando Healdsburg
-One night stay at luxe "Downtown Healdsburg Perch" Airbnb
-a case of local artisan wines
ONLINE TICKET ENTRIES END AT 11:59PM ON 11-16-24
5 ticket discount package for $100
$100
Enters you into the GRAND PRIZE DRAWING:
-2 tickets to the June 2025 Blood Root Ramble
-$100 gift certificate to Pizzando Healdsburg
-One night stay at luxe "Downtown Healdsburg Perch" Airbnb
-a case of local artisan wines
ONLINE TICKET ENTRIES END AT 11:59PM ON 11-16-24
Enters you into the GRAND PRIZE DRAWING:
-2 tickets to the June 2025 Blood Root Ramble
-$100 gift certificate to Pizzando Healdsburg
-One night stay at luxe "Downtown Healdsburg Perch" Airbnb
-a case of local artisan wines
ONLINE TICKET ENTRIES END AT 11:59PM ON 11-16-24
Add a donation for LPF dba Peptoc
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!