About this event

Perennial Ball

720 S Michigan Ave

Chicago, IL 60605, USA

Single Ticket
$250

Single Ticket

Table of Eight
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Eight attendees

Table of Ten
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Ten attendees

Presenting Sponsor
$20,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets

Two tables for ten + color ad* (center spread of program) and plaque presentation at the event.


*Ads are full color. Email artwork to [email protected] by April 13.

Platinum Sponsor
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

Two tables for eight + full page color ad* (back or inside front cover)


*Ads are full color. Email artwork to [email protected] by April 13.

Gold Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Table for ten + full page color ad*


*Ads are full color. Email artwork to [email protected] by April 13.

Silver Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Table for eight + half page color ad*


*Ads are full color. Email artwork to [email protected] by April 13.

Copper Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Four tickets + half page color ad*


*Ads are full color. Email artwork to [email protected] by April 13.

Sterling Sponsor
$1,000

Listing in program + half page color ad*


(Does not include event tickets or meal selection)


*Ads are full color. Email artwork to [email protected] by April 13.

Bronze Sponsor
$500

Listing in program


(Does not include event tickets or meal selection)

Event Program Advertising: Full Page
$1,000

5” wide x 8” high


(Does not include event tickets or meal selection)


*Ads are full color. Email artwork to [email protected] by April 13.

Event Program Advertising: Half Page
$500

5” wide x 3.875” high


(Does not include event tickets or meal selection)


*Ads are full color. Email artwork to [email protected] by April 13.



