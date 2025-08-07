Perfect Generation Ministeries, Inc's Silent Auction

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8045 Harriet Tubman Ln, Columbia, MD 21044, USA
Starting bid
Two bottles of Fine Voka with a drinking game that will keep the night filled with laughter. Must be 21 years old to BID
Starting bid
Three different Top of the line large Liquor Bottles filled with infused dark Liquor in Taffy. Explore the amazing taste!!! Must be 21 years old to BID
Starting bid
This basket has items donated from Italy 🇮🇹: two Italy wines, Desert, spaghetti sauce and noodles, with garlic press, olive oil, and more. Must be 21 years old to BID
Starting bid
Paint and Sip Basket with a bottle of sweet red wine. Canvas and painting supplies for two to enjoy a night filled with laughter and intimacy. Must be 21 years old to BID
Starting bid
Over 100 pieces of learning tools to enhance the skills of our outstanding young people. Making learning fun, and easy. From mathematics, spelling, reading, and more. This basket can assist any age with any learning challenges as well. Great foundation.
Starting bid
Ruth's Chris Steakhouse dinner for two ($150) with a bottle of sweet red wine, and a gift. This is a gift that can provide the intimacy that is greatly needed for an anniversary, birthday, or just to say I love you. Must be 21 years old to BID
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