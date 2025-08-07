Hosted by

Perfect Generation Inc

About this event

Perfect Generation Ministeries, Inc's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

8045 Harriet Tubman Ln, Columbia, MD 21044, USA

Liquor and Fun Basket item
Liquor and Fun Basket
$75

Starting bid

Two bottles of Fine Voka with a drinking game that will keep the night filled with laughter. Must be 21 years old to BID

Taffy Liquor Basket item
Taffy Liquor Basket
$75

Starting bid

Three different Top of the line large Liquor Bottles filled with infused dark Liquor in Taffy. Explore the amazing taste!!! Must be 21 years old to BID

Italy and You Basket item
Italy and You Basket
$100

Starting bid

This basket has items donated from Italy 🇮🇹: two Italy wines, Desert, spaghetti sauce and noodles, with garlic press, olive oil, and more. Must be 21 years old to BID

Creative Sipping Basket item
Creative Sipping Basket
$55

Starting bid

Paint and Sip Basket with a bottle of sweet red wine. Canvas and painting supplies for two to enjoy a night filled with laughter and intimacy. Must be 21 years old to BID

Learning Essential Basket item
Learning Essential Basket
$60

Starting bid

Over 100 pieces of learning tools to enhance the skills of our outstanding young people. Making learning fun, and easy. From mathematics, spelling, reading, and more. This basket can assist any age with any learning challenges as well. Great foundation.

Ruth's Chris and You Basket item
Ruth's Chris and You Basket
$75

Starting bid

Ruth's Chris Steakhouse dinner for two ($150) with a bottle of sweet red wine, and a gift. This is a gift that can provide the intimacy that is greatly needed for an anniversary, birthday, or just to say I love you. Must be 21 years old to BID

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!