Perfect Harmony Chorus's 3:00 PM Cabaret Auction

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Celebrate spring with this enticing collection of treats. Your feast will star sharp cheddar, savory salami, roast pepper & goat cheese spread, crunchy macadamia nuts, butter crackers, feta-stuffed olives, whiskey-filled chocolates, four-berry preserves, dark chocolate-covered almonds, shortbread squares, and an expresso chocolate bar. Put sparkle in your fête with vodka martinis for two (or more)!
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Enjoy this American vintage featuring ripe red raspberry and Rainier strawberry in two beautiful glasses!
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Spring in a bottle! Two bottles of wine prepared from lemons; one has Bramling Cross hops to add notes of blackberry and fresh greens.
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Coffee beans, tumbler with lid, and a $10 Starbucks giftcard!
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Gift card for a 90 minute massage to be used only at Elements Massage in Middleton. $190 value!
Expires 12/31/2026.
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A gorgeous addition to the dinner table, this handcrafted wooden salad bowl is sure to wow! Acacia wood is beautiful, sustainable, and environmentally friendly.
12" diameter at top
Care: Should not be exposed to water for long periods or refrigerated more than a 1-2 days.
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Beautiful, new in box homegoods!
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Brighten your space with these complimentary quilted goods!
Runner Dimension: 17" x 40"
Pillow Dimensions: 18" x 18" x 6"
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This bag was lovingly put together link by link by Member Joy to hold dice for board games, but will fit any variety of small goods you wish to carry in style!
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Add a little greenery to your space with this easy to care for houseplant in a beautiful piece of pottery art!
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Glass Marano style hand blown fish
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Do you have a piano or keyboard you wish you could learn to play? Now you can with this $120 value bundle!
Included in the bundle:
- Two (2) free piano lessons by Reid Rozen, a certified music educator and board certified music therapist with 15 years of experience teaching music to learners of all ages.
- One (1) Hanon: The Virtuoso Pianist In 60 Exercises book
- a choice of a) Alfred's Basic Adult All-in-One Course, Book 1 or b) Faber Basic Piano Adventures – Primer
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From Member Bernie of @sewingwithberniewi, this oversize sweatshirt is cozy and a beautiful statement of pride!
Size: 3XL
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Made by Member Tim
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