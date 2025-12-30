Perfect Harmony Chorus's 3:00 PM Cabaret Auction

Do you have a piano or keyboard you wish you could learn to play? Now you can with this $120 value bundle!





Included in the bundle:

- Two (2) free piano lessons by Reid Rozen, a certified music educator and board certified music therapist with 15 years of experience teaching music to learners of all ages.

- One (1) Hanon: The Virtuoso Pianist In 60 Exercises book

- a choice of a) Alfred's Basic Adult All-in-One Course, Book 1 or b) Faber Basic Piano Adventures – Primer