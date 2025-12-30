Hosted by

Perfect Harmony Chorus

About this event

Sales closed

Perfect Harmony Chorus's 3:00 PM Cabaret Auction

Pick-up location

1055 E Mifflin St, Madison, WI 53703, USA

#1 - Gourmet Picnic Basket item
#1 - Gourmet Picnic Basket
$50

Starting bid

Celebrate spring with this enticing collection of treats. Your feast will star sharp cheddar, savory salami, roast pepper & goat cheese spread, crunchy macadamia nuts, butter crackers, feta-stuffed olives, whiskey-filled chocolates, four-berry preserves, dark chocolate-covered almonds, shortbread squares, and an expresso chocolate bar. Put sparkle in your fête with vodka martinis for two (or more)!

#2 - Critter Basket item
#2 - Critter Basket
$25

Starting bid

#3 - Pinot Noir and Polka Dot Glasses item
#3 - Pinot Noir and Polka Dot Glasses
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy this American vintage featuring ripe red raspberry and Rainier strawberry in two beautiful glasses!

#4- Home Brewed Lemon Wine, 2 Bottles item
#4- Home Brewed Lemon Wine, 2 Bottles
$20

Starting bid

Spring in a bottle! Two bottles of wine prepared from lemons; one has Bramling Cross hops to add notes of blackberry and fresh greens.

#5- Coffee Lovers Basket, Dark Roast item
#5- Coffee Lovers Basket, Dark Roast
$30

Starting bid

Coffee beans, tumbler with lid, and a $10 Starbucks giftcard!

#6 - 90 Minute Massage at Elements Massage Middleton item
#6 - 90 Minute Massage at Elements Massage Middleton item
#6 - 90 Minute Massage at Elements Massage Middleton
$50

Starting bid

Gift card for a 90 minute massage to be used only at Elements Massage in Middleton. $190 value!


Expires 12/31/2026.

#7 - Handcrafted Acacia Salad Bowl item
#7 - Handcrafted Acacia Salad Bowl
$50

Starting bid

A gorgeous addition to the dinner table, this handcrafted wooden salad bowl is sure to wow! Acacia wood is beautiful, sustainable, and environmentally friendly.


12" diameter at top

Care: Should not be exposed to water for long periods or refrigerated more than a 1-2 days.

Longaberger Serving Plate, 1 Pt. Crock, Mug item
Longaberger Serving Plate, 1 Pt. Crock, Mug item
Longaberger Serving Plate, 1 Pt. Crock, Mug item
Longaberger Serving Plate, 1 Pt. Crock, Mug
$50

Starting bid

Beautiful, new in box homegoods!

Quilted Pillow and Table Runner item
Quilted Pillow and Table Runner item
Quilted Pillow and Table Runner
$30

Starting bid

Brighten your space with these complimentary quilted goods!


Runner Dimension: 17" x 40"

Pillow Dimensions: 18" x 18" x 6"

#10 - Chainmail Bag item
#10 - Chainmail Bag
$20

Starting bid

This bag was lovingly put together link by link by Member Joy to hold dice for board games, but will fit any variety of small goods you wish to carry in style!

Ceramic Planter + Hope Peperomia item
Ceramic Planter + Hope Peperomia
$20

Starting bid

Add a little greenery to your space with this easy to care for houseplant in a beautiful piece of pottery art!

Glass Fish item
Glass Fish
$20

Starting bid

Glass Marano style hand blown fish

Goebel Crystal Terrier Figurine item
Goebel Crystal Terrier Figurine
$15

Starting bid

"I always wanted to learn that!" Piano Bundle item
"I always wanted to learn that!" Piano Bundle
$50

Starting bid

Do you have a piano or keyboard you wish you could learn to play? Now you can with this $120 value bundle!


Included in the bundle:

- Two (2) free piano lessons by Reid Rozen, a certified music educator and board certified music therapist with 15 years of experience teaching music to learners of all ages.

- One (1) Hanon: The Virtuoso Pianist In 60 Exercises book

- a choice of a) Alfred's Basic Adult All-in-One Course, Book 1 or b) Faber Basic Piano Adventures – Primer

Floral Quilt, 50" Square item
Floral Quilt, 50" Square
$70

Starting bid

Oversize Quilted Pocket Sweatshirt item
Oversize Quilted Pocket Sweatshirt
$45

Starting bid

From Member Bernie of @sewingwithberniewi, this oversize sweatshirt is cozy and a beautiful statement of pride!


Size: 3XL

#17 - Rainbow Knit Hat
$15

Starting bid

Made by Member Tim

#18- Old Fashioned Basket
$80

Starting bid

#19 - Candles
$5

Starting bid

#20 - Apple Pecan Cake
$10

Starting bid

#21 - Origami Seahorse
$5

Starting bid

#22 - Homemade Notebook, Red Waves
$10

Starting bid

#23 - Book Basket item
#23 - Book Basket
$40

Starting bid

#24 - Banoffee Pie item
#24 - Banoffee Pie
$20

Starting bid

#25 - Gluten Free Brownies item
#25 - Gluten Free Brownies
$10

Starting bid

#26 - Pink Knit Hat + Scart item
#26 - Pink Knit Hat + Scart
$15

Starting bid

#27 - Fridge Fuege item
#27 - Fridge Fuege
$10

Starting bid

#28 - Origami Color Wheel item
#28 - Origami Color Wheel
$5

Starting bid

#29 - Rainbow Macaroons item
#29 - Rainbow Macaroons
$20

Starting bid

#30 - Forward Tickets + Hat item
#30 - Forward Tickets + Hat
$40

Starting bid

#31 - Green Yellow Scarf item
#31 - Green Yellow Scarf
$15

Starting bid

#32 - Chocolate Chip COokies item
#32 - Chocolate Chip COokies
$10

Starting bid

#33 - Pumpkin Bread item
#33 - Pumpkin Bread
$10

Starting bid

#34 - Wool Hat item
#34 - Wool Hat
$5

Starting bid

#35 - Fidget Toys item
#35 - Fidget Toys
$15

Starting bid

Song Dedication: Aquarius/Let the Sun In
$50

Starting bid

Song - City of Stars
$50

Starting bid

Song - Hamilton Medly
$50

Starting bid

Song - I'm Just Ken
$50

Starting bid

Song - Make Them Here you
$50

Starting bid

Song - Men in Tights
$50

Starting bid

Song - Over the Rainbow
$50

Starting bid

#43 - Wisconsin Old Fashioned Basket
$85

Starting bid

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