Performance Advantage Inventory Blow-Out

Easton youth batting helmet in navy blue, finished with a PA 3D Bubble Emblem for a clean, team-ready look. Designed for protection, comfort, and durability, this helmet is ideal for practices and game use.

Details:

Brand: Easton

Color: Navy

Size: Youth X-Large (7 1/8 – 7 1/2)

Fit Type: Youth

Interior: Padded foam lining for comfort and secure fit

Ventilation: Built-in vents for airflow and cooling

Emblem: PA 3D Bubble Emblem (installed)

Condition: Used, good condition with normal wear from team use

This helmet is a great option for youth players needing a larger youth fit, while representing Performance Advantage with the PA bubble emblem already applied.