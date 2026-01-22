Performance Advantage

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Performance Advantage

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Performance Advantage Inventory Blow-Out

OUTERWEAR – PA Nike Dry-Fit Hoodie (L) item
OUTERWEAR – PA Nike Dry-Fit Hoodie (L)
$1,000

Performance Advantage Nike Dry-Fit short sleeve hoodie.


• Size: Large

• Lightweight, moisture-wicking fabric

• Short sleeve with hood

• PA logo and Nike branding


Limited quantity.

First come, first paid.


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OUTERWEAR – PA Nike Dry-Fit Hoodie (XL) item
OUTERWEAR – PA Nike Dry-Fit Hoodie (XL)
$1,000

Performance Advantage Nike Dry-Fit short sleeve hoodie.


• Size: Large

• Lightweight, moisture-wicking fabric

• Short sleeve with hood

• PA logo and Nike branding


Limited quantity.

First come, first paid.


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OUTERWEAR – PA Dry-Fit Long Sleeve (L) item
OUTERWEAR – PA Dry-Fit Long Sleeve (L) item
OUTERWEAR – PA Dry-Fit Long Sleeve (L)
$1,000

Performance Advantage dry-fit long sleeve performance top.


• Size: Large

• Lightweight, moisture-wicking dry-fit material

• Long sleeve athletic fit

• PA logo branding


Limited quantity.

First come, first paid.


Once payment is received, the item will be pulled from inventory and pickup or delivery will be coordinated with a parent or coach.


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OUTERWEAR – PA Dry-Fit Quarter Zip (L) item
OUTERWEAR – PA Dry-Fit Quarter Zip (L) item
OUTERWEAR – PA Dry-Fit Quarter Zip (L)
$1,000

Performance Advantage dry-fit quarter zip performance top.


• Size: Large

• Lightweight, moisture-wicking dry-fit material

• Short sleeve quarter zip design

• PA logo on chest

• Athletic fit – great for practice, training, or game days


Limited quantity.

First come, first paid.


Once payment is received, the item will be pulled from inventory and pickup or delivery will be coordinated with a parent or coach.


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OUTERWEAR – PA Performance Hoodie (Adult Small) item
OUTERWEAR – PA Performance Hoodie (Adult Small) item
OUTERWEAR – PA Performance Hoodie (Adult Small)
$1,000

Performance Advantage long-sleeve athletic hoodie in PA blue and gold.

• Lightweight performance fabric
• Pullover style with front kangaroo pocket
• Hood with drawstring
• PA logo on chest
• Comfortable fit for training, warm-ups, or everyday wear

Size: Adult Small
Quantity: Limited – first come, first paid

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OUTERWEAR – PA Performance Hoodie (Youth Small) item
OUTERWEAR – PA Performance Hoodie (Youth Small) item
OUTERWEAR – PA Performance Hoodie (Youth Small)
$1,000

Performance Advantage long-sleeve athletic hoodie in PA blue and gold.

• Lightweight performance fabric
• Pullover style with front kangaroo pocket
• Hood with drawstring
• PA logo on chest
• Comfortable fit for training, warm-ups, or everyday wear

Size: Youth Small
Quantity: Limited – first come, first paid

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PA Dri-Fit Undershirt – Youth XL item
PA Dri-Fit Undershirt – Youth XL
$1,000

Lightweight, breathable Performance Advantage dri-fit undershirt designed for practices, games, and training days.

This youth XL undershirt is moisture-wicking and quick-drying, making it ideal as a base layer under jerseys or worn on its own during workouts. Built for comfort and movement, it’s a go-to piece for ballplayers who train hard.

Details:

  • Size: Youth XL
  • Dri-fit performance fabric
  • Lightweight & breathable
  • Moisture-wicking / quick-dry
  • Athletic fit
  • PA team gear

Notes:

  • Limited inventory
  • First come, first paid
  • No holds
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PA Dri-Fit Undershirt – Youth L item
PA Dri-Fit Undershirt – Youth L
$1,000

Lightweight, breathable Performance Advantage dri-fit undershirt designed for practices, games, and training days.

This youth L undershirt is moisture-wicking and quick-drying, making it ideal as a base layer under jerseys or worn on its own during workouts. Built for comfort and movement, it’s a go-to piece for ballplayers who train hard.

Details:

  • Size: Youth L
  • Dri-fit performance fabric
  • Lightweight & breathable
  • Moisture-wicking / quick-dry
  • Athletic fit
  • PA team gear

Notes:

  • Limited inventory
  • First come, first paid
  • No holds
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PA Dri-Fit Undershirt – Youth M item
PA Dri-Fit Undershirt – Youth M
$1,000

Lightweight, breathable Performance Advantage dri-fit undershirt designed for practices, games, and training days.

This youth M undershirt is moisture-wicking and quick-drying, making it ideal as a base layer under jerseys or worn on its own during workouts. Built for comfort and movement, it’s a go-to piece for ballplayers who train hard.

Details:

  • Size: Youth M
  • Dri-fit performance fabric
  • Lightweight & breathable
  • Moisture-wicking / quick-dry
  • Athletic fit
  • PA team gear

Notes:

  • Limited inventory
  • First come, first paid
  • No holds
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PA Dri-Fit Undershirt – Youth S item
PA Dri-Fit Undershirt – Youth S
$1,000

Lightweight, breathable Performance Advantage dri-fit undershirt designed for practices, games, and training days.

This youth S undershirt is moisture-wicking and quick-drying, making it ideal as a base layer under jerseys or worn on its own during workouts. Built for comfort and movement, it’s a go-to piece for ballplayers who train hard.

Details:

  • Size: Youth S
  • Dri-fit performance fabric
  • Lightweight & breathable
  • Moisture-wicking / quick-dry
  • Athletic fit
  • PA team gear

Notes:

  • Limited inventory
  • First come, first paid
  • No holds
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HELMET – Easton Z5 2.0 Matte Navy w/ PA 3D Bubble (Jr.) item
HELMET – Easton Z5 2.0 Matte Navy w/ PA 3D Bubble (Jr.) item
HELMET – Easton Z5 2.0 Matte Navy w/ PA 3D Bubble (Jr.) item
HELMET – Easton Z5 2.0 Matte Navy w/ PA 3D Bubble (Jr.)
$1,000

Official Performance Advantage game helmet featuring a 3D PA Bubble emblem.

This is an Easton Z5 2.0 helmet in matte navy, built for performance, comfort, and protection. Designed with Easton’s dual-density foam padding and airflow vents for breathability during games and practice.

Details:

  • Brand: Easton
  • Model: Z5 2.0
  • Finish: Matte Navy
  • Size: Youth / JR
  • Interior padding with moisture management
  • Multiple ventilation channels for airflow
  • Includes PA 3D Bubble helmet emblem (loose / ready to apply)

Condition:

  • Team-issued gear
  • Light cosmetic wear from normal use
  • Fully functional and game-ready

Important Notes:

  • First come, first paid
  • Inventory is limited
  • Once paid, item will be pulled and pickup/delivery will be coordinated
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HELMET – Easton Z5 2.0 Matte Navy w/ PA 3D Bubble (Sr.) item
HELMET – Easton Z5 2.0 Matte Navy w/ PA 3D Bubble (Sr.) item
HELMET – Easton Z5 2.0 Matte Navy w/ PA 3D Bubble (Sr.) item
HELMET – Easton Z5 2.0 Matte Navy w/ PA 3D Bubble (Sr.)
$1,000

Official Performance Advantage game helmet featuring a 3D PA Bubble emblem.

This is an Easton Z5 2.0 helmet in matte navy, built for performance, comfort, and protection. Designed with Easton’s dual-density foam padding and airflow vents for breathability during games and practice.

Details:

  • Brand: Easton
  • Model: Z5 2.0
  • Finish: Matte Navy
  • Size: Youth / SR
  • Interior padding with moisture management
  • Multiple ventilation channels for airflow
  • Includes PA 3D Bubble helmet emblem (loose / ready to apply)

Condition:

  • Team-issued gear
  • Light cosmetic wear from normal use
  • Fully functional and game-ready

Important Notes:

  • First come, first paid
  • Inventory is limited
  • Once paid, item will be pulled and pickup/delivery will be coordinated
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Easton Youth Baseball Helmet – Navy | X-Large (7 1/8 – 7 1/2 item
Easton Youth Baseball Helmet – Navy | X-Large (7 1/8 – 7 1/2 item
Easton Youth Baseball Helmet – Navy | X-Large (7 1/8 – 7 1/2 item
Easton Youth Baseball Helmet – Navy | X-Large (7 1/8 – 7 1/2
$1,000

Easton youth batting helmet in navy blue, finished with a PA 3D Bubble Emblem for a clean, team-ready look. Designed for protection, comfort, and durability, this helmet is ideal for practices and game use.

Details:

  • Brand: Easton
  • Color: Navy
  • Size: Youth X-Large (7 1/8 – 7 1/2)
  • Fit Type: Youth
  • Interior: Padded foam lining for comfort and secure fit
  • Ventilation: Built-in vents for airflow and cooling
  • Emblem: PA 3D Bubble Emblem (installed)
  • Condition: Used, good condition with normal wear from team use

This helmet is a great option for youth players needing a larger youth fit, while representing Performance Advantage with the PA bubble emblem already applied.

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PA – Gildan Cotton T-Shirt (L) item
PA – Gildan Cotton T-Shirt (L) item
PA – Gildan Cotton T-Shirt (L)
$1,000

Official Performance Advantage Baseball tee featuring the PA logo. This classic Gildan short-sleeve shirt is comfortable, durable, and great for everyday wear—whether you’re at practice, in the stands, or repping PA off the field.

Details:

  • Size: Adult Large
  • Brand: Gildan
  • Color: Navy
  • Short sleeve, crew neck
  • Soft cotton blend
  • Regular fit
  • PA logo printed on front
  • Blank back
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PA - Gilden Cotton T-Shirt (Youth XS) #1 item
PA - Gilden Cotton T-Shirt (Youth XS) #1 item
PA - Gilden Cotton T-Shirt (Youth XS) #1
$1,000

Official Performance Advantage Baseball youth cotton t-shirt in navy blue. This Gildan tee features the PA bubble logo on the front and a bold #1 printed on the back.

  • Brand: Gildan
  • Size: Youth XS
  • Color: Navy Blue
  • Material: 100% Cotton
  • Fit: Youth unisex
  • Design: PA bubble logo (front), #1 graphic (back)

Great everyday tee for PA players, fans, and families—perfect for practices, school, or game days.

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PA - Gilden Cotton T-Shirt (Youth S) #12 item
PA - Gilden Cotton T-Shirt (Youth S) #12 item
PA - Gilden Cotton T-Shirt (Youth S) #12
$1,000

Official Performance Advantage Baseball youth cotton t-shirt in navy blue. This Gildan tee features the PA bubble logo on the front and a bold #12 printed on the back.

  • Brand: Gildan
  • Size: Youth S
  • Color: Navy Blue
  • Material: 100% Cotton
  • Fit: Youth unisex
  • Design: PA bubble logo (front), #12 graphic (back)

Great everyday tee for PA players, fans, and families—perfect for practices, school, or game days.

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PA - Gilden Cotton T-Shirt (Youth XS) #14 item
PA - Gilden Cotton T-Shirt (Youth XS) #14 item
PA - Gilden Cotton T-Shirt (Youth XS) #14
$1,000

Official Performance Advantage Baseball youth cotton t-shirt in navy blue. This Gildan tee features the PA bubble logo on the front and a bold #14 printed on the back.

  • Brand: Gildan
  • Size: Youth XS
  • Color: Navy Blue
  • Material: 100% Cotton
  • Fit: Youth unisex
  • Design: PA bubble logo (front), #14 graphic (back)

Great everyday tee for PA players, fans, and families—perfect for practices, school, or game days.

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PA - Dri Fit Performance Tee – (YXS) #3 item
PA - Dri Fit Performance Tee – (YXS) #3 item
PA - Dri Fit Performance Tee – (YXS) #3
$1,000

Official PA youth performance shirt featuring the PA logo on the front and number 3 on the back. Made with Champro’s Tri-Fit material, this shirt is lightweight, breathable, and designed for active wear—perfect for practices, workouts, or game day.

Features:

  • Moisture-wicking Tri-Fit fabric
  • Lightweight and breathable
  • Athletic cut for comfort and movement
  • Durable heat-pressed graphics
  • Front PA logo / Back #3

Great option for players, siblings, or fans looking for a clean PA performance shirt.

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PA - Dri Fit Performance Tee – (YL) item
PA - Dri Fit Performance Tee – (YL) item
PA - Dri Fit Performance Tee – (YL)
$1,000

Official PA youth performance shirt. Made with Champro’s Tri-Fit moisture-wicking fabric, this shirt is lightweight, breathable, and built for active kids.


Ideal for practice, workouts, camps, or everyday wear.

Features:

  • Tri-Fit moisture-wicking performance fabric
  • Lightweight and breathable
  • Athletic fit for movement and comfort
  • Durable heat-pressed PA logo
  • No number on back (clean look)
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