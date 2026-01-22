Performance Advantage Inventory Blow-Out

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Performance Advantage Nike Dry-Fit short sleeve hoodie.
• Size: Large
• Lightweight, moisture-wicking fabric
• Short sleeve with hood
• PA logo and Nike branding
Limited quantity.
First come, first paid.
Performance Advantage Nike Dry-Fit short sleeve hoodie.
• Size: Large
• Lightweight, moisture-wicking fabric
• Short sleeve with hood
• PA logo and Nike branding
Limited quantity.
First come, first paid.
Performance Advantage dry-fit long sleeve performance top.
• Size: Large
• Lightweight, moisture-wicking dry-fit material
• Long sleeve athletic fit
• PA logo branding
Limited quantity.
First come, first paid.
Once payment is received, the item will be pulled from inventory and pickup or delivery will be coordinated with a parent or coach.
Performance Advantage dry-fit quarter zip performance top.
• Size: Large
• Lightweight, moisture-wicking dry-fit material
• Short sleeve quarter zip design
• PA logo on chest
• Athletic fit – great for practice, training, or game days
Limited quantity.
First come, first paid.
Once payment is received, the item will be pulled from inventory and pickup or delivery will be coordinated with a parent or coach.
Performance Advantage long-sleeve athletic hoodie in PA blue and gold.
• Lightweight performance fabric
• Pullover style with front kangaroo pocket
• Hood with drawstring
• PA logo on chest
• Comfortable fit for training, warm-ups, or everyday wear
Size: Adult Small
Quantity: Limited – first come, first paid
Performance Advantage long-sleeve athletic hoodie in PA blue and gold.
• Lightweight performance fabric
• Pullover style with front kangaroo pocket
• Hood with drawstring
• PA logo on chest
• Comfortable fit for training, warm-ups, or everyday wear
Size: Youth Small
Quantity: Limited – first come, first paid
Lightweight, breathable Performance Advantage dri-fit undershirt designed for practices, games, and training days.
This youth XL undershirt is moisture-wicking and quick-drying, making it ideal as a base layer under jerseys or worn on its own during workouts. Built for comfort and movement, it’s a go-to piece for ballplayers who train hard.
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Lightweight, breathable Performance Advantage dri-fit undershirt designed for practices, games, and training days.
This youth L undershirt is moisture-wicking and quick-drying, making it ideal as a base layer under jerseys or worn on its own during workouts. Built for comfort and movement, it’s a go-to piece for ballplayers who train hard.
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Lightweight, breathable Performance Advantage dri-fit undershirt designed for practices, games, and training days.
This youth M undershirt is moisture-wicking and quick-drying, making it ideal as a base layer under jerseys or worn on its own during workouts. Built for comfort and movement, it’s a go-to piece for ballplayers who train hard.
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Lightweight, breathable Performance Advantage dri-fit undershirt designed for practices, games, and training days.
This youth S undershirt is moisture-wicking and quick-drying, making it ideal as a base layer under jerseys or worn on its own during workouts. Built for comfort and movement, it’s a go-to piece for ballplayers who train hard.
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Official Performance Advantage game helmet featuring a 3D PA Bubble emblem.
This is an Easton Z5 2.0 helmet in matte navy, built for performance, comfort, and protection. Designed with Easton’s dual-density foam padding and airflow vents for breathability during games and practice.
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Official Performance Advantage game helmet featuring a 3D PA Bubble emblem.
This is an Easton Z5 2.0 helmet in matte navy, built for performance, comfort, and protection. Designed with Easton’s dual-density foam padding and airflow vents for breathability during games and practice.
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Easton youth batting helmet in navy blue, finished with a PA 3D Bubble Emblem for a clean, team-ready look. Designed for protection, comfort, and durability, this helmet is ideal for practices and game use.
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This helmet is a great option for youth players needing a larger youth fit, while representing Performance Advantage with the PA bubble emblem already applied.
Official Performance Advantage Baseball tee featuring the PA logo. This classic Gildan short-sleeve shirt is comfortable, durable, and great for everyday wear—whether you’re at practice, in the stands, or repping PA off the field.
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Official Performance Advantage Baseball youth cotton t-shirt in navy blue. This Gildan tee features the PA bubble logo on the front and a bold #1 printed on the back.
Great everyday tee for PA players, fans, and families—perfect for practices, school, or game days.
Official Performance Advantage Baseball youth cotton t-shirt in navy blue. This Gildan tee features the PA bubble logo on the front and a bold #12 printed on the back.
Great everyday tee for PA players, fans, and families—perfect for practices, school, or game days.
Official Performance Advantage Baseball youth cotton t-shirt in navy blue. This Gildan tee features the PA bubble logo on the front and a bold #14 printed on the back.
Great everyday tee for PA players, fans, and families—perfect for practices, school, or game days.
Official PA youth performance shirt featuring the PA logo on the front and number 3 on the back. Made with Champro’s Tri-Fit material, this shirt is lightweight, breathable, and designed for active wear—perfect for practices, workouts, or game day.
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Great option for players, siblings, or fans looking for a clean PA performance shirt.
Official PA youth performance shirt. Made with Champro’s Tri-Fit moisture-wicking fabric, this shirt is lightweight, breathable, and built for active kids.
Ideal for practice, workouts, camps, or everyday wear.
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