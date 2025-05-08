PERFORMANCE ATTIRE SHOP

Description

STUDIO EXCLUSIVE



Two-way stretch canvas uppers accentuate the curves of the foot



Flexible suede split sole with just-right floor grip



Flat, elongated pleats for stability and a smooth, uninterrupted floor feel



Beautiful streamlined silhouette for a strong, precise point



Elasticized binding and no drawstring for security with easy on-and-off



Pre-sewn crisscross elastic straps with a velvety underside for comfort



Whisper-light lining and seam-free instep for free movement without irritation



Offered in street shoe sizes, a time-saving feature we call SizeEazy



(Choice of Color Available)

Ballet Pink,

Black, Hazelnut, Lt. Suntan, Warm Sand