Performance From The Inside Out - Desiree Alford

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About this event
Pricing for our 2026 WCR Member and Strategic Partners. Includes dynamic program, catered lunch and unlimited networking!
Pricing for Non-WCR Member attendees. Includes dynamic program, catered lunch and unlimited networking!
Buy your tickets in advance, to participate in the Drawings. (formally known as Raffle Tickets)
Buy your tickets in advance, to participate in the Drawings. (formally known as Raffle Tickets)
Day of Event pricing for our 2026 WCR Member and Strategic Partners. Includes dynamic program, catered lunch and unlimited networking!
Day of Event pricing for Future and non-WCR Member attendees. Includes dynamic program, catered lunch and unlimited networking!
$
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