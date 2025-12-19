Hosted by

South King County Womens Council Of REALTORS®

About this event

Performance From The Inside Out - Desiree Alford

1020 Deal's Way

Auburn, WA 98002, USA

EXPIRED - 2026 WCR Member and Strategic Partner Ticket
$40

Pricing for our 2026 WCR Member and Strategic Partners. Includes dynamic program, catered lunch and unlimited networking!

EXPIRED - Future WCR Member (Non-WCR Member pricing)
$60

Pricing for Non-WCR Member attendees. Includes dynamic program, catered lunch and unlimited networking!

25 Celebration Tickets
$20

Buy your tickets in advance, to participate in the Drawings. (formally known as Raffle Tickets)

12 Celebration Tickets
$10

Buy your tickets in advance, to participate in the Drawings. (formally known as Raffle Tickets)

Day of Ticket for 2026 WCR Members and Strategic Partners
$50

Day of Event pricing for our 2026 WCR Member and Strategic Partners. Includes dynamic program, catered lunch and unlimited networking!

Day of Ticket for Future and non-WCR Member Attendees
$70

Day of Event pricing for Future and non-WCR Member attendees. Includes dynamic program, catered lunch and unlimited networking!

Add a donation for South King County Womens Council Of REALTORS®

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