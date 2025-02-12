Performing Arts Showcase 2025

10214 High St

Truckee, CA 96161

Adult General Admission
$20
Performers do not require a ticket. NOTE: Upon checkout, simply change the contribution amount to 0% for Zeffy if desired.
Child General Admission (Under 12 years old)
$10
Performers do not require a ticket. NOTE: Upon checkout, simply change the contribution amount to 0% for Zeffy if desired.
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing