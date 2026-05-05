Performing Inscrutability. A Relational Practice

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For individuals currently enrolled full-time in an undergraduate or graduate degree program.
For post-graduates currently in the process of obtaining clinical licensure (e.g., Associate MFTs, ASWs, PsyD, MD, or those accruing hours) and 100% community mental clinicians.
For those currently in psychoanalytic training.
For licensed practitioners such as LCSWs, LMFTs, LPCCs, and PsyDs.
For Licensed Psychoanalysts (LP) and Medical Doctors (MD)/Psychiatrists.
$
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