The Asian American Center for Psychoanalysis

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The Asian American Center for Psychoanalysis

About this event

Performing Inscrutability. A Relational Practice

444 Natoma St

San Francisco, CA 94103, USA

Students
$30

For individuals currently enrolled full-time in an undergraduate or graduate degree program.

Pre-Licensed Clinicians & Community Mental Health Clinicians
$40

For post-graduates currently in the process of obtaining clinical licensure (e.g., Associate MFTs, ASWs, PsyD, MD, or those accruing hours) and 100% community mental clinicians.

Psychoanalytic Candidates
$50

For those currently in psychoanalytic training.

Licensed Clinicians: LCSWs, PhDs, PsyDs, LMFTs
$60

For licensed practitioners such as LCSWs, LMFTs, LPCCs, and PsyDs.

Licensed Clinicians: MD and LPs
$70

For Licensed Psychoanalysts (LP) and Medical Doctors (MD)/Psychiatrists.

Add a donation for The Asian American Center for Psychoanalysis

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