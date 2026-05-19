Association For Pre And Perinatal Psychology And Health

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Association For Pre And Perinatal Psychology And Health

About this event

Perinatal Stress and the Infant: Recognizing Maternal Impact and Supporting Patients with Jorina Elbers, MD, MSc

Non-Member
$25

Includes live access to the masterclass on Monday, September 14, 2026 at 12:00 PM ET. You'll receive the live join link by email ahead of the event.


Please note: a recording will be made but is available to APPPAH Members only. Non-member tickets are for live attendance.

APPPAH Member - Free with Code
$25

Includes live access to the masterclass on Monday, September 14, 2026 at 12:00 PM ET. You'll receive the live join link by email ahead of the event.


APPPAH Members: please use the discount code provided in your member email to register for free. Don't have the code? Check your inbox for the latest member communication or contact us. A recording will be available in your member portal following the event.

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