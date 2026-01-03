Whimsicalitea's Studio 14

Perish in the Springtime

7561 Center Ave Studio 14

Huntington Beach, CA 92647, USA

Underground Club Admittance
Hobnob with the elite of 1926 Paris.


Surprise Gift
Just a little something to make the evening memorable. What is it you ask? It's a surprise!

Classified Keepsake (Advert in Program)
Support our arts philanthropy with a faux (or real) 1920s-style advertisement in our printed program. Give a shout-out to a friend, post a Classified ad, or announce your actual business


Size is 3.5W x 2H (like a business card)

Centerpiece Underwriter
Make our tables festive by contributing to the Centerpiece fund

Add a donation for Whimsicalitea's Studio 14

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!