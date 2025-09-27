PERMANENT HOUSING SOLUTIONS

Offered by

PERMANENT HOUSING SOLUTIONS

About the memberships

PERMANENT HOUSING SOLUTIONS's Membership Pledge

Initiate Supporter's Membership
$1

No expiration

Training to assist in recruiting

Must complete oreintation

Junior Supporter's Membership
$25

No expiration

Assist in recruiting

Must complete oreintation

Senior Supporter's Membership
$50

No expiration

Recruiting Supporters

Must complete oreintation

Initiate Advocate Membership
$100

No expiration

Training to assist in organizing Member meetings

Must complete oreintation

Junior Advocate's Membership
$150

No expiration

Assist in organizing Member meetings

Must complete oreintation

Senior Advocate's Membership
$200

No expiration

Organizing Member meetings

Must complete oreintation

Initiate Coordinator's Membership
$250

No expiration

Connect with clients.


Junior Coordinator's Membership
$350

No expiration

Assisting in planning and tracking progress of projects.


Senior Coordinator's Membership
$450

No expiration

Administrative support: Providing support to other departments, including scheduling appointments and answering emails.


Initiate Administrator's Membership
$550

No expiration

Reveiw and assess client cases

Junior Administrator's Membership
$750

No expiration

Managing communication: Ensuring all departments are informed and on the same page regarding projects and initiatives.Reveiw and assess cases


Senior Administrator's Membership
$1,000

No expiration

Leadership and management: lead and manage the organization, guiding the executive team and ensuring that all employees are aligned with the organization's values and goals.

Initiate Investor's Membership
$1,500

No expiration

Market Knowledge:

  1. Understanding Your Investment Options
Junior Investor's Membership
$3,000

No expiration

Connect with thousands of angel investors, venture capitalists, and private equity firms who focus on Recruiting-related industries. Filter investors by their preferred location, investment stage, or type to find the perfect match for the organization.


Senior Investor's Membership
$5,000

No expiration

Aquire a seat on the board of directors

Add a donation for PERMANENT HOUSING SOLUTIONS

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!