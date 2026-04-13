✨ PERMIAN BASIN PETS ✨ A Local Pet Celebrity Calendar Campaign benefiting Humane Society Odessa

Hosted by
About this event
PLEASE READ: Got a pet that steals the spotlight without even trying? This is their moment.
Your $25 donation secures their spot in the contest and helps support pets in need at the Humane Society of Odessa 💛
Please include in notes: Pets name(First & Last)-owners full name- owners phone #
If this is not completed, entry is not valid.
A single vote can make a big difference 🐾
Be sure to include the pet’s name with your donation so your vote counts 💛
A handful of votes and a whole lot of support 🐾
Don’t forget to include the pet’s name so these votes are counted correctly 💛
Okay, now we’re talking 👀🐾
You’re officially part of this pet’s fan club
Make sure to include the pet’s name with your donation to apply your votes
This pet is climbing the charts ✨
Your votes are helping them get closer to the spotlight
Include the pet’s name so your votes are counted toward the right entry
Big supporter energy 💅🐾
This level helps cover an adoption fee and makes a real impact for pets in need 💛
Be sure to include the pet’s name so your votes count
Now this is star power ⭐🐾
You’re not just voting, you’re making a serious difference
Please include the pet’s name with your donation so your votes are valid
🐾 Back Page (Printing) Sponsor – $750
Make a bold impression
✔ Large featured logo on the back page surrounded by smaller logos
✔ High visibility placement
✔ Social media recognition as a lead sponsor- free calendar
Tell your story
✔ Full page ad inside the calendar
✔ Perfect for showcasing your business, services, or message
✔ Social media mention-
-free calendar
Strong presence, smart placement
✔ Half page ad inside the calendar
✔ Great visibility throughout the year
✔ Social Media Recognition
✔ Free Calendar
Simple, consistent exposure- daily visual
✔ Small logo featured on a calendar month
✔ Business tied to a featured pet
✔ Community recognition
Be part of something meaningful
✔ Logo featured on a shared sponsor page alongside other community businesses
✔ Recognition as a supporter of the calendar
✔ Visibility across the Permian Basin
A simple, affordable way to support a great cause and show your business cares 🐾💛
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!