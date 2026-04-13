Humane Society of Odessa

Hosted by

Humane Society of Odessa

About this event

✨ PERMIAN BASIN PETS ✨ A Local Pet Celebrity Calendar Campaign benefiting Humane Society Odessa

Pet Celebrity ENTRY Donation item
Pet Celebrity ENTRY Donation
$25

PLEASE READ: Got a pet that steals the spotlight without even trying? This is their moment.
Your $25 donation secures their spot in the contest and helps support pets in need at the Humane Society of Odessa 💛

Please include in notes: Pets name(First & Last)-owners full name- owners phone #

If this is not completed, entry is not valid.

🐾 $1 – One Vote item
🐾 $1 – One Vote
$1

A single vote can make a big difference 🐾
Be sure to include the pet’s name with your donation so your vote counts 💛

🐾 $5 – Little Love Boost-5 Votes item
🐾 $5 – Little Love Boost-5 Votes
$5

A handful of votes and a whole lot of support 🐾
Don’t forget to include the pet’s name so these votes are counted correctly 💛

🐾 $10 – Fan Favorite Energy-10 Votes item
🐾 $10 – Fan Favorite Energy-10 Votes
$10

Okay, now we’re talking 👀🐾
You’re officially part of this pet’s fan club
Make sure to include the pet’s name with your donation to apply your votes

🐾 $20 – Rising Star Status-20 Votes item
🐾 $20 – Rising Star Status-20 Votes
$20

This pet is climbing the charts ✨
Your votes are helping them get closer to the spotlight
Include the pet’s name so your votes are counted toward the right entry

🐾 $50 – Celebrity Status-50 Votes item
🐾 $50 – Celebrity Status-50 Votes
$50

Big supporter energy 💅🐾
This level helps cover an adoption fee and makes a real impact for pets in need 💛
Be sure to include the pet’s name so your votes count

🐾 $100 – VIP Pet Supporter-100 Votes item
🐾 $100 – VIP Pet Supporter-100 Votes
$100

Now this is star power ⭐🐾
You’re not just voting, you’re making a serious difference
Please include the pet’s name with your donation so your votes are valid

🐾 Printing Sponsor- Full Back Page item
🐾 Printing Sponsor- Full Back Page
$750

🐾 Back Page (Printing) Sponsor – $750

Make a bold impression

✔ Large featured logo on the back page surrounded by smaller logos
✔ High visibility placement
✔ Social media recognition as a lead sponsor- free calendar

📖 Full Page Sponsor – $500 item
📖 Full Page Sponsor – $500
$500

Tell your story

✔ Full page ad inside the calendar
✔ Perfect for showcasing your business, services, or message
✔ Social media mention-

-free calendar

📄 Half Page Sponsor – $250 item
📄 Half Page Sponsor – $250
$250

Strong presence, smart placement

✔ Half page ad inside the calendar
✔ Great visibility throughout the year

✔ Social Media Recognition

✔ Free Calendar

📅 Monthly Logo Sponsor – $100 item
📅 Monthly Logo Sponsor – $100
$100

Simple, consistent exposure- daily visual

✔ Small logo featured on a calendar month
✔ Business tied to a featured pet
✔ Community recognition

📅 Small Logo Sponsor – $50 item
📅 Small Logo Sponsor – $50
$50

Be part of something meaningful

✔ Logo featured on a shared sponsor page alongside other community businesses
✔ Recognition as a supporter of the calendar
✔ Visibility across the Permian Basin

A simple, affordable way to support a great cause and show your business cares 🐾💛

Add a donation for Humane Society of Odessa

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!