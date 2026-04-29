Basin Theatre Works Silent Auction

College Sports Getaway Experience – Anywhere in the U.S.

Experience the excitement of live college athletics with this flexible sports getaway for two. Choose any regular season football, basketball, hockey, lacrosse, or baseball game at a participating college or university in the United States.

This package includes 2 upper-level game tickets and a 1-night / 2-day hotel stay at your selected destination. Also included are daily complimentary breakfast, all room-related taxes, and expert travel and concierge services to assist with planning your experience.

(Duke Basketball games not included)