Basin Theatre Works Silent Auction

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Authentic acoustic guitar signed by all members of Treaty Oak Revival. A standout collectible for any fan of Texas music and a unique display piece that captures the energy of one of the region's fastest growing bands.
All proceeds benefit Basin Theatre Works.
Starting bid
Experience the excitement of live college athletics with this flexible sports getaway for two. Choose any regular season football, basketball, hockey, lacrosse, or baseball game at a participating college or university in the United States.
This package includes 2 upper-level game tickets and a 1-night / 2-day hotel stay at your selected destination. Also included are daily complimentary breakfast, all room-related taxes, and expert travel and concierge services to assist with planning your experience.
(Duke Basketball games not included)
Starting bid
World of Hyatt Resorts for 2 people
Enjoy a 5 day/4 night stay at a participating World of Hyatt all-inclusive resort in Mexico. (Full list of participating resorts available upon request)
Starting bid
A comprehensive Scalp Analysis, Scalp and Hair Detox, Luxurious Shampoo & Conditioning treatment, indulgent hair steam, a refreshing Scalp scrub, a relaxing head and neck Massage with hot stones, an eye mask to alleviate eye strain, hand and foot warmers, concluding with a rejuvenating jelly mask and a fresh Blow-Out.
Starting bid
Puerto Morelos, Mexico-2 People
Enjoy an 8 day/7 night getaway for two guests at Fives Oceanfront Rivera Maya in a junior suite. This package includes all room-related taxes, complimentary one-way airport transfer from Cancun International Airport, daily housekeeping, and a welcome bottle of sparkling wine. Guests also receive one $500 resort credit toward food and beverage during their stay.
Starting bid
Napa Valley Wine Country Experience – Choose Your Adventure
Enjoy a 4 day/ 3 night stay for two at the Napa Winery Inn in beautiful Napa Valley. Package includes all room-related taxes and complimentary concierge reservation services.
Choose one unforgettable experience: a private winery tour in a chauffeured luxury sedan (tastings not included), or a hot air balloon ride over wine country departing from Yountville.
Starting bid
Enjoy a reserved VIP table for a night of your choice at Shack in the Back. Perfect for live music, great food, and a fun night out.
Must contact April a minimum of one week in advance to reserve.
Starting bid
Indulge in the beauty of a fresh, artfully designed florals curated monthly with Signature Designer's Choice Blooms.
Includes:
*1 Premium Floral Arrangement each month for 4 months.
*Hand Selected Seasonal Items
*Signature JoAnn's on 5th design style.
Pick up from JoAnn's in required. Delivery can be arranged for an extra fee.
Starting bid
Brighten every gathering with this "Happy Everything" platter from Welcome Home: Home Decor & Gifts. Featuring a seasonal removable topper, it is perfect for serving or displaying year round.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!