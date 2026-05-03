Permit Class (Ages 13+ W)

This Permit Class is designed for students ages 13+ who are ready to build knowledge, confidence, and communication skills while preparing for their driver’s permit. Students will focus on road signs, traffic laws, safe driving habits, and real-life driving situations while learning how to understand and apply these concepts through ASL. They will engage in discussions, interactive activities, and practical scenarios to build skills needed for the permit test and everyday driving awareness. The class helps students move beyond basic ASL by developing stronger comprehension, clear communication, and confidence through guided practice and peer interaction. This class is Deaf-led and voiced in English, creating an accessible and welcoming environment for new learners.