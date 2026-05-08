Perry High School TD Club Membership Packages

Stadium Chair

Umbrella

VIP Parking

2 Customized Quarter Zips

Reserved Home Game Seating- 4 seats (Choose your location--we will do our best to accommodate your request)

Voucher for Puma Trailer-$50

Snack Pack for all home games- 4 people (Choice of drink & snack)

Prepaid Admission to all Home Games (4 entrees per game)

Football Program

Exclusive Event- Invite to 1st Home Game Tailgate

Recognition in Program & Social Media