Perry High School TD Club Membership Packages

About this event
Stadium Chair
Umbrella
VIP Parking
2 Customized Quarter Zips
Reserved Home Game Seating- 4 seats (Choose your location--we will do our best to accommodate your request)
Voucher for Puma Trailer-$50
Snack Pack for all home games- 4 people (Choice of drink & snack)
Prepaid Admission to all Home Games (4 entrees per game)
Football Program
Exclusive Event- Invite to 1st Home Game Tailgate
Recognition in Program & Social Media
Stadium Chair OR Umbrella
VIP Parking
Reserved Home Game Seating- 2 seats (Choose your location--best efforts)
Voucher for Puma Trailer-$50
Snack Pack for all home games- 2 people (Choice of drink & snack)
Prepaid Admission to all Home Games (2 entrees per game)
Football Program
Exclusive Event- Invite to 1st Home Game Tailgate
Recognition in Program & Social Media
VIP Parking
Prepaid Admission to all Home Games (2 entrees per game)
Football Program
Exclusive Event- Invite to 1st Home Game Tailgate
Recognition in Program & Social Media
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