Perry High School TD Club

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Perry High School TD Club

About this event

Perry High School TD Club Membership Packages

Platinum Membership Package
$1,200

Stadium Chair

Umbrella

VIP Parking

2 Customized Quarter Zips

Reserved Home Game Seating- 4 seats (Choose your location--we will do our best to accommodate your request)

Voucher for Puma Trailer-$50

Snack Pack for all home games- 4 people (Choice of drink & snack)

Prepaid Admission to all Home Games (4 entrees per game)

Football Program

Exclusive Event- Invite to 1st Home Game Tailgate

Recognition in Program & Social Media

Gold Membership Package
$750

Stadium Chair OR Umbrella

VIP Parking

Reserved Home Game Seating- 2 seats (Choose your location--best efforts)

Voucher for Puma Trailer-$50

Snack Pack for all home games- 2 people (Choice of drink & snack)

Prepaid Admission to all Home Games (2 entrees per game)

Football Program

Exclusive Event- Invite to 1st Home Game Tailgate

Recognition in Program & Social Media

Maroon Membership Package
$500

VIP Parking

Prepaid Admission to all Home Games (2 entrees per game)

Football Program

Exclusive Event- Invite to 1st Home Game Tailgate

Recognition in Program & Social Media

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