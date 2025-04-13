Perry Lodge No. 185, F&AM 50/50 Raffle

Individual Tickets
$1
It is $1/each for individual tickets.
Tickets by the Arm-length
$10
It is $10 for an arm-length of tickets, from your shoulder to the tips of your fingers.
Even More Tickets
$15
