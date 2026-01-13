Cedar Canyon Elementary PTO

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Cedar Canyon Elementary PTO

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Perry's Perch - April 2026

Wednesday, April 1, 2026 item
Wednesday, April 1, 2026
$10

24 hour reservation beginning at 4 pm the day prior to your reservation. Sorry, no refunds!

0
Thursday, April 2, 2026 item
Thursday, April 2, 2026
$10

24 hour reservation beginning at 4 pm the day prior to your reservation. Sorry, no refunds!

0
Friday, April 3, 2026 item
Friday, April 3, 2026
$10

24 hour reservation beginning at 4 pm the day prior to your reservation. Sorry, no refunds!

0
Saturday, April 4, 2026 item
Saturday, April 4, 2026
$10

24 hour reservation beginning at 4 pm the day prior to your reservation. Sorry, no refunds!

0
Sunday, April 5, 2026 item
Sunday, April 5, 2026
$10

24 hour reservation beginning at 4 pm the day prior to your reservation. Sorry, no refunds!

0
Monday, April 6, 2026 item
Monday, April 6, 2026
$10

24 hour reservation beginning at 4 pm the day prior to your reservation. Sorry, no refunds!

0
Tuesday, April 7, 2026 item
Tuesday, April 7, 2026
$10

24 hour reservation beginning at 4 pm the day prior to your reservation. Sorry, no refunds!

0
Wednesday, April 8, 2026 item
Wednesday, April 8, 2026
$10

24 hour reservation beginning at 4 pm the day prior to your reservation. Sorry, no refunds!

0
Thursday, April 9, 2026 item
Thursday, April 9, 2026
$10

24 hour reservation beginning at 4 pm the day prior to your reservation. Sorry, no refunds!

0
Friday, April 10, 2026 item
Friday, April 10, 2026
$10

24 hour reservation beginning at 4 pm the day prior to your reservation. Sorry, no refunds!

0
Saturday, April 11, 2026 item
Saturday, April 11, 2026
$10

24 hour reservation beginning at 4 pm the day prior to your reservation. Sorry, no refunds!

0
Sunday, April 12, 2026 item
Sunday, April 12, 2026
$10

24 hour reservation beginning at 4 pm the day prior to your reservation. Sorry, no refunds!

0
Monday, April 13, 2026 item
Monday, April 13, 2026
$10

24 hour reservation beginning at 4 pm the day prior to your reservation. Sorry, no refunds!

0
Tuesday, April 14, 2026 item
Tuesday, April 14, 2026
$10

24 hour reservation beginning at 4 pm the day prior to your reservation. Sorry, no refunds!

0
Wednesday, April 15, 2026 item
Wednesday, April 15, 2026
$10

24 hour reservation beginning at 4 pm the day prior to your reservation. Sorry, no refunds!

0
Thursday, April 16, 2026 item
Thursday, April 16, 2026
$10

24 hour reservation beginning at 4 pm the day prior to your reservation. Sorry, no refunds!

0
Friday, April 17, 2026 item
Friday, April 17, 2026
$10

24 hour reservation beginning at 4 pm the day prior to your reservation. Sorry, no refunds!

0
Saturday, April 18, 2026 item
Saturday, April 18, 2026
$10

24 hour reservation beginning at 4 pm the day prior to your reservation. Sorry, no refunds!

0
Sunday, April 19, 2026 item
Sunday, April 19, 2026
$10

24 hour reservation beginning at 4 pm the day prior to your reservation. Sorry, no refunds!

0
Monday, April 20, 2026 item
Monday, April 20, 2026
$10

24 hour reservation beginning at 4 pm the day prior to your reservation. Sorry, no refunds!

0
Tuesday, April 21, 2026 item
Tuesday, April 21, 2026
$10

24 hour reservation beginning at 4 pm the day prior to your reservation. Sorry, no refunds!

0
Wednesday, April 22, 2026 item
Wednesday, April 22, 2026
$10

24 hour reservation beginning at 4 pm the day prior to your reservation. Sorry, no refunds!

0
Thursday, April 23, 2026 item
Thursday, April 23, 2026
$10

24 hour reservation beginning at 4 pm the day prior to your reservation. Sorry, no refunds!

0
Friday, April 24, 2026 item
Friday, April 24, 2026
$10

24 hour reservation beginning at 4 pm the day prior to your reservation. Sorry, no refunds!

0
Saturday, April 25, 2026 item
Saturday, April 25, 2026
$10

24 hour reservation beginning at 4 pm the day prior to your reservation. Sorry, no refunds!

0
Sunday, April 26, 2026 item
Sunday, April 26, 2026
$10

24 hour reservation beginning at 4 pm the day prior to your reservation. Sorry, no refunds!

0
Monday, April 27, 2026 item
Monday, April 27, 2026
$10

24 hour reservation beginning at 4 pm the day prior to your reservation. Sorry, no refunds!

0
Tuesday, April 28, 2026 item
Tuesday, April 28, 2026
$10

24 hour reservation beginning at 4 pm the day prior to your reservation. Sorry, no refunds!

0
Wednesday, April 29, 2026 item
Wednesday, April 29, 2026
$10

24 hour reservation beginning at 4 pm the day prior to your reservation. Sorry, no refunds!

0
Thursday, April 30, 2026 item
Thursday, April 30, 2026
$10

24 hour reservation beginning at 4 pm the day prior to your reservation. Sorry, no refunds!

0
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