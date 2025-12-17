Cedar Canyon Elementary PTO

Offered by

Cedar Canyon Elementary PTO

About this shop

Perry's Perch - January 2026

Thursday, January 1, 2026 item
Thursday, January 1, 2026
$10

24 hour reservation beginning at 4 pm the day prior to your reservation. Sorry, no refunds!

Friday, January 2, 2026 item
Friday, January 2, 2026
$10

24 hour reservation beginning at 4 pm the day prior to your reservation. Sorry, no refunds!

Saturday, January 3, 2026 item
Saturday, January 3, 2026
$10

24 hour reservation beginning at 4 pm the day prior to your reservation. Sorry, no refunds!

Sunday, January 4, 2026 item
Sunday, January 4, 2026
$10

24 hour reservation beginning at 4 pm the day prior to your reservation. Sorry, no refunds!

Monday, January 5, 2026 item
Monday, January 5, 2026
$10

24 hour reservation beginning at 4 pm the day prior to your reservation. Sorry, no refunds!

Tuesday, January 6, 2026 item
Tuesday, January 6, 2026
$10

24 hour reservation beginning at 4 pm the day prior to your reservation. Sorry, no refunds!

Wednesday, January 7, 2026 item
Wednesday, January 7, 2026
$10

24 hour reservation beginning at 4 pm the day prior to your reservation. Sorry, no refunds!

Thursday, January 8, 2026 item
Thursday, January 8, 2026
$10

24 hour reservation beginning at 4 pm the day prior to your reservation. Sorry, no refunds!

Friday, January 9, 2026 item
Friday, January 9, 2026
$10

24 hour reservation beginning at 4 pm the day prior to your reservation. Sorry, no refunds!

Saturday, January 10, 2026 item
Saturday, January 10, 2026
$10

24 hour reservation beginning at 4 pm the day prior to your reservation. Sorry, no refunds!

Sunday, January 11, 2026 item
Sunday, January 11, 2026
$10

24 hour reservation beginning at 4 pm the day prior to your reservation. Sorry, no refunds!

Monday, January 12, 2026 item
Monday, January 12, 2026
$10

24 hour reservation beginning at 4 pm the day prior to your reservation. Sorry, no refunds!

Tuesday, January 13, 2026 item
Tuesday, January 13, 2026
$10

24 hour reservation beginning at 4 pm the day prior to your reservation. Sorry, no refunds!

Wednesday, January 14, 2026 item
Wednesday, January 14, 2026
$10

24 hour reservation beginning at 4 pm the day prior to your reservation. Sorry, no refunds!

Thursday, January 15, 2026 item
Thursday, January 15, 2026
$10

24 hour reservation beginning at 4 pm the day prior to your reservation. Sorry, no refunds!

Friday, January 16, 2026 item
Friday, January 16, 2026
$10

24 hour reservation beginning at 4 pm the day prior to your reservation. Sorry, no refunds!

Saturday, January 17, 2026 item
Saturday, January 17, 2026
$10

24 hour reservation beginning at 4 pm the day prior to your reservation. Sorry, no refunds!

Sunday, January 18, 2026 item
Sunday, January 18, 2026
$10

24 hour reservation beginning at 4 pm the day prior to your reservation. Sorry, no refunds!

Monday, January 19, 2026 item
Monday, January 19, 2026
$10

24 hour reservation beginning at 4 pm the day prior to your reservation. Sorry, no refunds!

Tuesday, January 20, 2026 item
Tuesday, January 20, 2026
$10

24 hour reservation beginning at 4 pm the day prior to your reservation. Sorry, no refunds!

Wednesday, January 21, 2026 item
Wednesday, January 21, 2026
$10

24 hour reservation beginning at 4 pm the day prior to your reservation. Sorry, no refunds!

Thursday, January 22, 2026 item
Thursday, January 22, 2026
$10

24 hour reservation beginning at 4 pm the day prior to your reservation. Sorry, no refunds!

Friday, January 23, 2026 item
Friday, January 23, 2026
$10

24 hour reservation beginning at 4 pm the day prior to your reservation. Sorry, no refunds!

Saturday, January 24, 2026 item
Saturday, January 24, 2026
$10

24 hour reservation beginning at 4 pm the day prior to your reservation. Sorry, no refunds!

Sunday, January 25, 2026 item
Sunday, January 25, 2026
$10

24 hour reservation beginning at 4 pm the day prior to your reservation. Sorry, no refunds!

Monday, January 26, 2026 item
Monday, January 26, 2026
$10

24 hour reservation beginning at 4 pm the day prior to your reservation. Sorry, no refunds!

Tuesday, January 27, 2026 item
Tuesday, January 27, 2026
$10

24 hour reservation beginning at 4 pm the day prior to your reservation. Sorry, no refunds!

Wednesday, January 28, 2026 item
Wednesday, January 28, 2026
$10

24 hour reservation beginning at 4 pm the day prior to your reservation. Sorry, no refunds!

Thursday, January 29, 2026 item
Thursday, January 29, 2026
$10

24 hour reservation beginning at 4 pm the day prior to your reservation. Sorry, no refunds!

Friday, January 30, 2026 item
Friday, January 30, 2026
$10

24 hour reservation beginning at 4 pm the day prior to your reservation. Sorry, no refunds!

Saturday, January 31, 2026 item
Saturday, January 31, 2026
$10

24 hour reservation beginning at 4 pm the day prior to your reservation. Sorry, no refunds!

Add a donation for Cedar Canyon Elementary PTO

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!