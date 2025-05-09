Persian Poetry Night

1762 Hennepin Ave S

Minneapolis, MN 55403, USA

Waiting List
free
This event is completely full. Please add your name to the waiting list and you will be notified if space becomes available.
VIP Admission
free
Grants premium entry with access to exclusive areas and VIP amenities.
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing