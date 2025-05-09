Twin Cities Iranian Culture Collective
Persian Poetry Night
1762 Hennepin Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55403, USA
Waiting List
free
This event is completely full. Please add your name to the waiting list and you will be notified if space becomes available.
This event is completely full. Please add your name to the waiting list and you will be notified if space becomes available.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
VIP Admission
free
Grants premium entry with access to exclusive areas and VIP amenities.
Grants premium entry with access to exclusive areas and VIP amenities.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout