Persimmon Hill Neighborhood Hangout with the Lee Famiy

W Post Oak Rd

Olathe, KS 66061, USA

Bringing a Firepit
Free

Yep, this one is a big ask. I'll bring mine and then retrieve it the next morning after it cools off enough.

There is a lot of firewood! no need to bring your own!

Bringing Cornhole
Free

Everyone loves Cornhole, maybe we can get enough to do a little mini tournament.

Bringing a Different Lawn Game
Free

Whatever you think would be fun for a variety of people!

Bringing a Cooler to Share
Free

I've got a couple but couldn't hurt to have a few more depending on how many drinks we have.

Bringing a Bag of Ice
Free

Forecast says it'll be a hot one so ice will be a nice addition for a cold drink!

Bringing Drinks (non-alcoholic)
Free

Single serving cans or bottles are ideal. Kids tend to leave a lot of straw wrapper mess for the little boxes and pouches unfortunately so a little less ideal.

Bringing Marshmallows
Free

Aldi ones don't have food dyes if you're able to grab those so the kids don't act too crazy for us even better!

Bringing Graham Crackers
Free

Regular or gluten-free, whatever you prefer

Bringing Chocolate for S'mores
Free

You can never go wrong making friends with chocolate!

Bringing Marshmallow Roasting Sticks
Free

We could use a few sets per firepit, bring some if you have them!

Bringing Napkins
Free

Just need enough to sit s'mores on

Donate Towards Cotton Candy
$5

I'll supply the machine, dye-free, gluten-free, peanut and tree-nut free cotton candy and the workers to spin it, a neighbor has generously donated use of her electricity so it should be a fun time! Donations help me cover my personal costs.

Donate Towards Drinks
$5

Non-alcoholic.

Donate Towards Supplies
$5

Napkins, Ice, marshmallow roasters, trash bags, etc!

Miscellaneous Donation
$5

Something I didn't think of? Tell me on the next page!

Help Clean up the Next Day
Free

Just walk around and check for any trash so we keep our greenway beautiful

I'll be there but unfortunately can't help out
Free

That's okay, we'd still love for you to come by and enjoy a cotton candy. If you're able to bring enough for yourself that's wonderful and if not hopefully our generous neighbors can help out and support you.

