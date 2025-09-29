Persimmon Hill Neighborhood Hangout with the Lee Famiy

Hosted by
About this event
Yep, this one is a big ask. I'll bring mine and then retrieve it the next morning after it cools off enough.
There is a lot of firewood! no need to bring your own!
Everyone loves Cornhole, maybe we can get enough to do a little mini tournament.
Whatever you think would be fun for a variety of people!
I've got a couple but couldn't hurt to have a few more depending on how many drinks we have.
Forecast says it'll be a hot one so ice will be a nice addition for a cold drink!
Single serving cans or bottles are ideal. Kids tend to leave a lot of straw wrapper mess for the little boxes and pouches unfortunately so a little less ideal.
Aldi ones don't have food dyes if you're able to grab those so the kids don't act too crazy for us even better!
Regular or gluten-free, whatever you prefer
You can never go wrong making friends with chocolate!
We could use a few sets per firepit, bring some if you have them!
Just need enough to sit s'mores on
I'll supply the machine, dye-free, gluten-free, peanut and tree-nut free cotton candy and the workers to spin it, a neighbor has generously donated use of her electricity so it should be a fun time! Donations help me cover my personal costs.
Non-alcoholic.
Napkins, Ice, marshmallow roasters, trash bags, etc!
Something I didn't think of? Tell me on the next page!
Just walk around and check for any trash so we keep our greenway beautiful
That's okay, we'd still love for you to come by and enjoy a cotton candy. If you're able to bring enough for yourself that's wonderful and if not hopefully our generous neighbors can help out and support you.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!