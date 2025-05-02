Person Not Product Pickleball Event

Support our mission while enjoying the festivities from the sidelines.
• Raffle ticket for simplehuman products (worth $600+)
• Access to our premium silent auction
• Delicious appetizers throughout the event
Support our mission while enjoying the festivities from the sidelines.
• Raffle ticket for simplehuman products (worth $600+)
• Access to our premium silent auction
• Delicious appetizers throughout the event
Player
$95
Join the action on the court while supporting our mission.
• Raffle ticket for simplehuman products (worth $600+)
• Access to our premium silent auction
• Delicious appetizers throughout the event
• Professional pickleball instruction for all skill levels
• Complimentary Joola paddle for the first 20 ticket holders—a $260 value!
Join the action on the court while supporting our mission.
• Raffle ticket for simplehuman products (worth $600+)
• Access to our premium silent auction
• Delicious appetizers throughout the event
• Professional pickleball instruction for all skill levels
• Complimentary Joola paddle for the first 20 ticket holders—a $260 value!
Premium Player
$195
Elevate your experience and get a complimentary simplehuman sensor mirror worth $200, for a combined value of $295—you'll pay less for the ticket than if you bought the mirror alone! Limited quantities—this option will sell out fast.
• Raffle ticket for simplehuman products (worth $600+)
• Access to our premium silent auction
• Delicious appetizers throughout the event
• Professional pickleball instruction for all skill levels
• Complimentary Joola paddle for the first 20 ticket holders—a $260 value!
• Complimentary simplehuman sensor mirror worth $200
Elevate your experience and get a complimentary simplehuman sensor mirror worth $200, for a combined value of $295—you'll pay less for the ticket than if you bought the mirror alone! Limited quantities—this option will sell out fast.
• Raffle ticket for simplehuman products (worth $600+)
• Access to our premium silent auction
• Delicious appetizers throughout the event
• Professional pickleball instruction for all skill levels
• Complimentary Joola paddle for the first 20 ticket holders—a $260 value!
• Complimentary simplehuman sensor mirror worth $200
Junior Player (Add-On)
$65
This add-on to an adult Player or Supporter ticket allows your children to enjoy supervised pickleball play while you participate in the event. Perfect for introducing young ones to the sport in a fun, supportive environment.
This add-on to an adult Player or Supporter ticket allows your children to enjoy supervised pickleball play while you participate in the event. Perfect for introducing young ones to the sport in a fun, supportive environment.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!