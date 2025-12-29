Cypress Stage

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Cypress Stage

About this event

Individual Donors

Curtain Raiser
$100

Website & program recognition

Spotlight Supporter
$250

Website & program recognition, 2 tickets

Standing Ovation Sponsor
$500

Website & program recognition, 4 tickets


Founding Benefactor
$1,000

Website & program recognition, VIP seating, invitation to read through to show of choice, 2 Season tickets

Executive Producer
$10,000

Website & program recognition, VIP seating, invitation to read through to show of choice, 4 Season tickets, name in program as Executive Producer of one sponsored show

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