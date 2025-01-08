Personal Mentorship - Spiritual Leaders Institute Membership

Personal Mentorship
$777

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly

The highest support to navigate your Spiritual Awakening. Benefits: All Group Membership benefits + Get an additional weekly small-group session with Ra where you can get individualized support and personal mentorship from Ra + support from all the members of the group who perform a compassion based meditation practice for those on the spot light. Choose this tier for the highest support to move forward on your journey.
Personal Mentorship
$7,777

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Get 2 more months by paying yearly

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing