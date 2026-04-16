Cultural Society (CSEBRI)-Pioneer In Creativity And Exchange/ AAPI History Museum

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Cultural Society (CSEBRI)-Pioneer In Creativity And Exchange/ AAPI History Museum

About this event

Personal Museum Tour Guided by Director Jeannie Salomon

Personal Tour During Museum Hours item
Personal Tour During Museum Hours
$250

Starting bid

This listing is for a museum tour during museum operational hours. The winning bidder schedule their tour within museum operational hours. Hours can be found on our website. https://aapihistorymuseum.org/

Personal Tour At Winning Bidder's Choosing item
Personal Tour At Winning Bidder's Choosing
$350

Starting bid

This listing is for a museum tour at what hours the winning bidder chooses. The winning bidder can schedule their tour within or outside of museum operational hours. Hours can be found on our website. https://aapihistorymuseum.org/

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