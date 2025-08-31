Personal Retreats

22840 Mercedes Rd

Cupertino, CA 95014, USA

Overnight Directed
$300

Get a 20% discount for three nights or more by entering the discount code "3PLUS" at checkout.


Includes overnight accommodations, three meals, and a meeting with a spiritual director.


Choose your total number of nights by adding tickets.

Overnight Non-Directed
$250

Get a 20% discount for three nights or more by entering the discount code "3PLUS" at checkout.


Includes overnight accommodations and three meals. Does not include a meeting with a spiritual director.


Choose your total number of nights by adding tickets.

Commuter Directed
$200

Includes one meal and a meeting with a spiritual director. Does not include a personal room. 

 

$200 per day. Choose your total number of days by adding tickets.

Commuter Non-Directed
$150

Includes one meal. Does not include a personal room or a meeting with a spiritual director.

 

$150 per day. Choose your total number of days by adding tickets.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing