Personal Sewing 101: The Essentials - Thursday Evenings 4/30, 5/7, 5/14, 5/21

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About this event
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In this four-week introductory course, participants will learn the fundamentals of machine sewing. It is the perfect place to begin or refresh your sewing skills! Students will make a pin cushion, tote bag, and zippered pouch.
Cancellation Policy
Cancellations made more than 5 days before the class are eligible for a full refund.
Cancellations made within 5 days of the class date will receive a 50% refund of the ticket price
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