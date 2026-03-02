Personal Sewing 101: The Essentials - Thursday Evenings 4/30, 5/7, 5/14, 5/21

In this four-week introductory course, participants will learn the fundamentals of machine sewing. It is the perfect place to begin or refresh your sewing skills! Students will make a pin cushion, tote bag, and zippered pouch.





Cancellation Policy



Cancellations made more than 5 days before the class are eligible for a full refund.



Cancellations made within 5 days of the class date will receive a 50% refund of the ticket price