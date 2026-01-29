Personalized Education Foundation's

Join us for a special Friday night celebration honoring our graduating seniors at Aquarius Bar and Grill on Mission Bay, featuring live music by Three Car Garage Band. This evening is first and foremost about recognizing the hard work, perseverance, and accomplishments of our students as they take their next steps forward. Please join us for a fun, music-filled evening.





While an RSVP is requested to help us plan for the evening, your donation is entirely optional. By choosing to give, your generosity supports the Personalized Education Foundation in providing tuition assistance and personalized learning opportunities for students and families.





Suggested donation amounts:

$25, $50, $100, $1000 — or any amount that feels meaningful to you.