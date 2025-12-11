JSP Fundraising w/ BST71

JSP Fundraising w/ BST71

Perth Amboy Catholic Breakfast with Santa

Reindeer Food item
Reindeer Food
$2

Sprinkle outside on Christmas Eve and wait for the magic to happen. Once you wake up on Christmas morning, the reindeer will have eaten their tasty treat and will leave you behind a sparling surprise!

Holiday Saying's Ornaments item
Holiday Saying's Ornaments
$4

Handmade Holiday Ornaments. Perfect for gift giving

Holiday Saying's Ornaments 2 for $7 item
Holiday Saying's Ornaments 2 for $7
$7

2 for $7 Handmade Holiday Ornaments. Perfect for gift giving

Believe Ornament item
Believe Ornament
$3

Handmade Holiday Ornaments. Perfect for gift giving

Photo Frame Ornaments item
Photo Frame Ornaments
$2

Display your favorite holiday photo is one of our beautiful holiday photo frame ornaments.

Glass Cups with Lid & Straw item
Glass Cups with Lid & Straw
$8.50

Handmade glass cup with lid and straw. Packaged and ready for git giving

Treats For Santa Plate item
Treats For Santa Plate
$15

Handmade treats for Santa plate

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!