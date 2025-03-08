Peru Missions Outreach

This donation will go towards funding our weekly bible studies.
Soup Kitchen Outreach for 500
$600
With this donation we will feed 500 people in need.
Soup Kitchen Outreach for 1000
$700
With this donation we will feed 1000 people in need.
General Funds
$100
This donation will go towards things like orphan and widow relief, evangelistic outreach opportunities, public school outreach events, etc.
Church Planting
$500
This donation will go towards building and creating a new church for people in an area without a church to call home.
Home for a Widow/Widower
$900
This donation will go towards building a home for a widow or widower and their children.
Home with Concrete Floor
$1,200
This option allows for adding a concrete floor to the house that we will build for the widow/widower. If a concrete floor is not possible for the property, the extra $300 will go toward furniture and groceries.
Yearly Events
$1,500
This will include events like a yearly youth conference, youth camp, Vacation Bible School, pastor and leaders conference, couples conference.
