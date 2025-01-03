Perverse Autonomy: Trauma, Confucius, and Queerness

We aim to keep our public events donation based. To keep them as such, consider making a suggested donation in the box below of $20, $40, $65, $100+. Your donations make TAACP a self- sustaining organization and are tax deductible. TAACP is an IRS approved 501c3 public charity organization. You will be emailed a donation receipt.

We aim to keep our public events donation based. To keep them as such, consider making a suggested donation in the box below of $20, $40, $65, $100+. Your donations make TAACP a self- sustaining organization and are tax deductible. TAACP is an IRS approved 501c3 public charity organization. You will be emailed a donation receipt.

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