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Perverse Autonomy: Trauma, Confucius, and Queerness
Event will be on Zoom. Link will be sent out 24 hours before event.
Admission by Donation: Make a Contribution Below
Free
We aim to keep our public events donation based. To keep them as such, consider making a suggested donation in the box below of $20, $40, $65, $100+.
Your donations make TAACP a self- sustaining organization and are tax deductible. TAACP is an IRS approved 501c3 public charity organization. You will be emailed a donation receipt.
We aim to keep our public events donation based. To keep them as such, consider making a suggested donation in the box below of $20, $40, $65, $100+.
Your donations make TAACP a self- sustaining organization and are tax deductible. TAACP is an IRS approved 501c3 public charity organization. You will be emailed a donation receipt.
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