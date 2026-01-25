Church of Clown

Hosted by

Church of Clown

About this event

Pervy Puppet Show

2400 Bayshore Blvd

San Francisco, CA 94134, USA

Puppet Date for TWO!
$30
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Two tickets for $30, catch 'em while you can!

Full price ticket
$40

Choose this ticket option if you are able and can support spaces like Church of Clown staying open and affordable. The clowns need YOU!

A discounted ticket
$30

Choose this ticket if you want to support original work and touring shows at Church of Clown.

Half price ticket
$20

Choose this ticket if you need to and bring a friend! This ticket is for you if you work in education, the arts, or another underpaid sector. All Church of Clown shows are NOTAFLOF.

VIP Puppet Package
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Reserved front row seating for two, a puppet lap dance, and 2 drinks.

Polycule Delight
$75

8 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

We hear you bay area, the whole polycule needs to attend this pervy puppet parade. We gotchu!

Add a donation for Church of Clown

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!