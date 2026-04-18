Hosted by

Peshtigo Womans Club Inc

About this event

Peshtigo Woman's Club Fall Craft Show 2026

341 N Emery Ave

Peshtigo, WI 54157, USA

Regular 10 x 10 booth in Cafeteria
$25

Crafter booth 10 x 10 spot, Set up Friday 10/9/2026 from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Or Saturday 10/10/2026 from 5:00 am to 8:00 am.

10 x 10 booth in Cafeteria with Electricity
$30

Crafter booth 10 x 10 spot with electricity, Set up Friday 10/9/2026 from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Or Saturday 10/10/2026 from 5:00 am to 8:00 am.

Regular 10 x 10 booth in Gym
$25

Crafter booth 10 x 10 spot, Set up Friday 10/9/2026 from 7:30 pm to 9:00 pm. Or Saturday 10/10/2026 from 5:00 am to 8:00 am.

10 x 10 booth in Gym with Electricity
$30

Crafter booth 10 x 10 spot with electricity, Set up Friday 10/9/2026 from 7:30 pm to 9:00 pm. Or Saturday 10/10/2026 from 5:00 am to 8:00 am.

Add a donation for Peshtigo Womans Club Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!