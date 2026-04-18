Peshtigo Woman's Club Fall Craft Show 2026

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Crafter booth 10 x 10 spot, Set up Friday 10/9/2026 from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Or Saturday 10/10/2026 from 5:00 am to 8:00 am.
Crafter booth 10 x 10 spot with electricity, Set up Friday 10/9/2026 from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Or Saturday 10/10/2026 from 5:00 am to 8:00 am.
Crafter booth 10 x 10 spot, Set up Friday 10/9/2026 from 7:30 pm to 9:00 pm. Or Saturday 10/10/2026 from 5:00 am to 8:00 am.
Crafter booth 10 x 10 spot with electricity, Set up Friday 10/9/2026 from 7:30 pm to 9:00 pm. Or Saturday 10/10/2026 from 5:00 am to 8:00 am.
$
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