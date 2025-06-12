Pet Allies' White Mountain Rubber Duck Pluck Auction

Escape to one of the world’s most breathtaking natural wonders with this unforgettable 2-night stay at the Red Feather Lodge for 2, just minutes from the South Rim of the Grand Canyon. Nestled in the heart of Tusayan, this comfortable and welcoming lodge offers the perfect base for adventure and relaxation. (https://www.redfeatherlodge.com/)
But the real highlight? You'll take to the skies with a thrilling Papillion Helicopter Tour over the Grand Canyon! Soar above majestic cliffs, deep gorges, and the winding Colorado River as you experience the Grand Canyon’s grandeur from a truly awe-inspiring perspective. (https://www.papillon.com/)
Whether it's a romantic escape or a bucket-list adventure, this package promises memories that will last a lifetime.
Package includes: 2-night stay for 2 at Red Feather Lodge double occupancy hotel room + Papillon helicopter tour "North Canyon Tour" for 2
*Both Certificates Expire on 6/14/2026
**FMV: $900.00
Grand Canyon Adventure: 2 Nights + Jeep Tour
$450
Starting bid
Grand Canyon Adventure: Grand Canyon Plaza Hotel + Pink Jeep Tour
Get ready for an unforgettable Grand Canyon adventure with this exciting getaway package! Enjoy a 2-night stay at the Grand Canyon Plaza Hotel for up to three guests, located just minutes from the iconic South Rim. With comfortable accommodations and easy access to the park, it’s the perfect home base for your canyon explorations. (https://www.grandcanyonplaza.com/)
Then, buckle up for a heart-pounding Pink Jeep Tour for up to four people! Ride in style as expert guides take you off the beaten path to some of the most stunning and less-traveled vistas in the Grand Canyon region. It’s a thrilling and scenic journey that combines adventure with awe-inspiring beauty. (https://www.pinkadventuretours.com/)
Whether you're traveling with family or friends, this package is your ticket to discovery, wonder, and lasting memories.
Package includes: 2-night stay for up to 3 guests at the Grand Canyon Plaza Hotel (Expires 6/30/2026) + Pink Jeep Tour for up to 4 people (Expires 12/31/2026).
*FMV: $1,100.00
Brewmaster’s Night Out at Buffalo Nickel for 4
$150
Starting bid
Calling all craft beer lovers and foodies! Get ready for a flavorful evening at Buffalo Nickel Brewery, where you’ll go behind the scenes with a guided brewery tour and discover how their small-batch magic is made.
Then, indulge in a four-course dinner, each dish thoughtfully paired with one of Buffalo Nickel’s handcrafted brews — a perfect fusion of bold flavors and smooth sips. From hoppy IPAs to rich, malty stouts, your tastebuds are in for a treat.
And the best part? You’ll head home with a growler of your favorite beer, freshly filled and ready to keep the good times going.
Package includes: A four person guided brewery tour, four-course beer-paired dinner, and one growler of your choice to take home. (https://buffalobillsentertainment.com/brewery/)
*FMV:$500.00
Design, Dwell & Delight: Loft 54 Private Shopping Party
$180
Starting bid
Treat yourself and five guests to an exclusive private shopping and design experience at Loft 54 in Show Low — a beautifully curated boutique known for its distinctive furniture, home décor, and interior styling inspiration.
Enjoy an evening of champagne, signature cocktails, and gourmet appetizers as you browse stylish pieces and décor accents in a relaxed, sophisticated setting. You and your guests will receive exclusive event-only discounts and Loft Dollars to spend on anything that catches your eye.
Whether you're refreshing a room or finding that perfect statement piece, this unforgettable night blends elevated design with warm hospitality — the ultimate experience for anyone who loves to live beautifully.
Package includes: private shopping party for 6 guests, champagne, cocktails, appetizers, exclusive discounts, and Loft Dollars to use during the event.
*FMV:$600.00
Tee-rific Day at Torreon: Golf & Good Times Gift Basket
$400
Starting bid
Get ready to swing into luxury with this ultimate golf-lover’s dream package! You and three lucky golf buddies will enjoy a round of golf for four at Torreon Golf Club, complete with cart and range balls — so you can warm up your swing before you wow the fairway.
After you’ve driven, chipped, and putted your way to glory (or at least some laughs), celebrate your “par-fect” day with a $100 gift certificate to the Torreon Grill, where you can toast your birdies or recover from your bogeys in delicious style.
This basket also includes a Torreon-branded flask and a bottle of Fireball — because sometimes your short game needs a little... liquid encouragement.
Whether you're a scratch golfer or just here for the snacks, this package is a hole-in-one!
Includes: Golf for 4 at Torreon with cart and range balls, $100 gift certificate to the Torreon Grill, Torreon flask, and bottle of Fireball.
*FMV:$1200.00
