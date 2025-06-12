Pet Allies' White Mountain Rubber Duck Pluck Auction

Get ready to swing into luxury with this ultimate golf-lover’s dream package! You and three lucky golf buddies will enjoy a round of golf for four at Torreon Golf Club, complete with cart and range balls — so you can warm up your swing before you wow the fairway. After you’ve driven, chipped, and putted your way to glory (or at least some laughs), celebrate your “par-fect” day with a $100 gift certificate to the Torreon Grill, where you can toast your birdies or recover from your bogeys in delicious style. This basket also includes a Torreon-branded flask and a bottle of Fireball — because sometimes your short game needs a little... liquid encouragement. Whether you're a scratch golfer or just here for the snacks, this package is a hole-in-one! Includes: Golf for 4 at Torreon with cart and range balls, $100 gift certificate to the Torreon Grill, Torreon flask, and bottle of Fireball. *FMV:$1200.00

Get ready to swing into luxury with this ultimate golf-lover’s dream package! You and three lucky golf buddies will enjoy a round of golf for four at Torreon Golf Club, complete with cart and range balls — so you can warm up your swing before you wow the fairway. After you’ve driven, chipped, and putted your way to glory (or at least some laughs), celebrate your “par-fect” day with a $100 gift certificate to the Torreon Grill, where you can toast your birdies or recover from your bogeys in delicious style. This basket also includes a Torreon-branded flask and a bottle of Fireball — because sometimes your short game needs a little... liquid encouragement. Whether you're a scratch golfer or just here for the snacks, this package is a hole-in-one! Includes: Golf for 4 at Torreon with cart and range balls, $100 gift certificate to the Torreon Grill, Torreon flask, and bottle of Fireball. *FMV:$1200.00

More details...