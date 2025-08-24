Great Pet Pumpkin Parade

Hosted by
About this event
For the tail-wagging champions, the goodest boys and girls on the block! Whether they’re fetching sticks, giving high-fives, or just melting hearts with their puppy-dog eyes, this category celebrates the canine companions who make every day brighter.
For the feline royalty among us, this is your moment to shine! From graceful prowlers to playful pouncers, this category highlights the cats who rule their kingdoms (and their humans) with charm, elegance, and a touch of sass.
From tiny paws to fluttering wings, this category is for the unique and extraordinary pets that don’t bark or meow. Whether it’s a hamster, rabbit, lizard, bird, or any other critter, we’re here to celebrate their big personalities in small (or not-so-small) packages!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!