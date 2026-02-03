Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy a 25-minute puppy visit hosted at your preferred location, perfect for small gatherings of up to four people. This experience includes supervised playtime with our pups and a personalized Valentine’s Day card featuring a custom message.
Bring the purrs to your doorstep with a 25-minute kitten playdate, perfect for small groups of up to four. This visit includes plenty of interactive play and a custom Valentine’s Day card.
Treat your loved ones to a 40-minute premium puppy visit at your location, designed for families and special occasions of up to six people. This extended session is perfect for a memorable surprise and includes your choice of one special add-on: a fresh bouquet of flowers, a box of chocolates, or a festive small balloon bouquet.
Treat your loved ones to a 40-minute premium kitten visit at your location, designed for families and special occasions of up to six people. This extended session is perfect for a memorable surprise and includes your choice of one special add-on: a fresh bouquet of flowers, a box of chocolates, or a festive small balloon bouquet.
Forget the flowers. Send the fur! Make a lasting impression with the ultimate 45-minute team-building visit, bringing the joy of both puppies and kittens directly to your office or event. Perfect for groups of up to 12, this experience is a fantastic way to reward staff, wow clients, or brighten the workday. Your booking includes one special add-on of your choice (flowers, chocolates, or balloons) to help mark the occasion.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!