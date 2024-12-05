Pet Pantry Partners

Pet Pantry Patron: The Heart of Our Mission!
As a cherished Patron, you’ll receive exclusive pantry updates, a $10 Patron Paw Print Card to shop in-store each month, and the joy of knowing your support is making a meaningful impact in our community.
Pet Pantry Benefactor
$50
Pet Pantry Benefactor: Empowering Families, One Paw at a Time!
Your generosity helps us extend our reach to even more families and pets in need. As a Benefactor, you’ll receive a $20 Benefactor Paw Print Card each month, a special gift of your choice, and the heartfelt satisfaction of knowing the difference your support makes.
Pet Pantry Corporate Champion
$75
Pet Pantry Corporate Champion: Making a Pawsitive Impact!
As a valued Pet Pantry Corporate Champion, you're a hero to pets and our community! To honor your incredible support, we’ll feature your business in our newsletter, reaching thousands of readers, and spotlight you monthly on our social media platforms.
Pet Pantry Bronze Guardian
$100
Pet Pantry Bronze Guardian: A Heartfelt Thank You Each Month!
As a Bronze Guardian, you’ll receive a thoughtful gift every month as a token of our appreciation, along with a heartfelt letter from one of our dedicated volunteers. Plus, your generosity will be celebrated with a special spot on our Bronze Paw of Fame at the Furrbaby Food Pantry.
Pet Pantry Silver Guardian
$500
Pet Pantry Silver Guardian: Making a Lasting Difference!
As a Silver Guardian, your unwavering commitment helps us accomplish incredible projects. You’ll receive a personalized thank-you note detailing the impact of your support with our planned projects and ideas and a special place on our Silver Donor PAW of Fame at the Furrbaby Food Pantry as well as a shout out in our monthly newsletter. Thank you for being a true champion for pets in need!
Pet Pantry Gold Guardian
$1,000
Pet Pantry Gold Guardian: You’re a hero to our community! As a Gold Guardian, we will send you a donor impact letter to inform you how your donation was used and who it benefitted along with a letter and a photo from a member of our Pantry that your contributions supported.
As a Gold Guardian you will be honored on our gold donor PAW of Fame as well as in our newsletter.
