Pet Pawlooza 2025 Registration

$
Reserves a 10'x10' space for your organization. No electricity provided. Please bring your own canopy, chairs, and tables.
$25 donation reserves a 10'x10' space in the market area for your organization or business. No electricity provided. Please bring your own canopy, chairs, and tables.
Sponsor HSLO & Pet Pawlooza by donating specialty raffle items, contest prizes, or a financial contribution. Your donations are greatly appreciated!
Volunteer to help with the event. Event setup and vendor unloading begins at 7am. Festival runs from 10am-2pm. Vendor loading and site cleanup to follow. HSLO will contact you for your availability and further instructions.
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing