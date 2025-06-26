Pet Photo Contest Fundraiser Voting

Lulu is our beloved and regal “cat-dog.” Naturally reserved, independent, and serene, she leads by example and rarely gets excited about anything, unless there are belly-rubs, snow, and/or burgers involved. Then, all feline tendencies are abandoned and the true canine queen shines through.
Dancie is an old lady (15 years) who came to us from a family friend during the pandemic that could no longer keep her at his home. She came to our family at a time when my kids really needed her, and now we can't imagine life without our chatty love bug. She's been losing weight and has some arthritis in her back leg that makes her bunny hop- I would love a portrait to memorialize her for my kids some day.
The North American stair wallower is a rare and extremely floofy member of the cat family. This animal can be found lying supine in high traffic areas, presenting an obstacle and tripping hazard to all who pass. With its startled stare and deranged demeanor, this cat continually asserts their place as the supreme ruler of the domicile.
Naka is a slobbery beast - a 120 pound gentle giant. He is a dream come true for Luke, who has wanted a Newfoundland, from the time he was a young boy.
Wario is a cranky old man in a 2 year old cats body.
Misty came in as a soft rescue. Her first name Stormy. Nope she was not that . She speaks so softy we have great conversations. What a softy.
Chewy is an 11 year old Alaskan Malamute! He loves the snow and water! He loves treats, especially chicken, and to lounge around outside all day!
He’s a good boy.
My name is Harley and I’m a loving energetic 3 year old frenchie.
Named for a medal winning dog from WWI
Rescued as a stray three years ago, Aspen quickly adapted to the good life and will always find the coziest nap spot. Cousin Patty (age 2) and Aspen are best friends, but playing all day is hard work!
Abby is a senior staffy-beagle rescue, who loves to cheer on the Mighty Women! Loves sniff walks, sleep and sun bathing, but hates baths, blueberries and bossy crows.
RoO is a black lab border collie mix that loves ball and frizzelbee more than anything. Next to that he loves treats. Next to that he loves forest romps. If you do all three of those things, you might get to snuggle him.
Paddington has a great affinity for mischief and detests toes (the audacity of those wiggly nubs). He one was a Royal Prince who, rather unfortunately, offended a great sorceress. He’s sentenced to a lifetime of absolutely adorableness and endless cuddles.
Frances is 17 years old and living her best life in SW Portland. She enjoys anything fish flavored, heating pads and anything by John Grisham.
Regal Springer Spaniel obsessed with treats - including stealing any untended breakfast burritos (lesson learned!). She’s tormented by neighborhood squirrels and crows and mail delivery personnel. Caplpable of remarkable napping and snuggles.
Meet Stella. With a face only a mother could love, she has the personality that everyone loves.
They say there are no bad dogs, just bad owners, but my boyfriend and I were the best owner/parents to our Roo. He was a unique, misunderstood fellow whose bite was as fierce as his bark. We loved him for the 7 years we had him. He was a great story-teller and just so darn cute.
Pumpkin loves the outdoors... until she's ready to go home. She's the cuddliest and most judgemental dog, and she'll do anything you ask as long as it's what she feels like doing!
Buddy Boy walks like a sexy little black panther, has an International Pet Passport, and is the best cat goalkeeper I have ever seen.
Reiko is as soft as a chinchilla, will be the first to cuddle when you’re sick, doesn’t take anyone’s crap, is the best at jumping and headbutts, and is grandmas favorite.
Misuzu is a dapper little man who loves to cuddle, tell you all about his day, stretch out in the sun, and and is always making sure to check in on his grumpy siblings.
Meemo is a gregarious little girl. She loves to go on adventures and has the loudest, bravest bark even though she only weighs 10 pounds. Meemo is the epitome of small but mighty.
Raj is a 9 year old wise and gentle soul who loves to jump, snuggle and enjoy the occasional cat nip.
Cleo loves (demands) her daily routines, including eating, sleeping on her heated mat, paw-to-hand combat with her dad, more eating & sleeping, and lots of suggling inbetween.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing