Petals & Palettes (6/7/25)

Your ticket to Petals & Palettes is more than just entry—it's your all-access pass to an evening of artsy vibes, floral inspiration, and delicious indulgence! Bring your favorite wine or beverage (yes, that fancy bottle you’ve been saving!) and we’ll take care of the rest! We'll supply: Elegant wine glasses Tasty snacks & sweet baked treats Refreshing non-alcoholic drinks Whether you're painting petals or just sipping with pals, it's the perfect mix of creativity and fun. Come ready to relax, unwind, and let your artistic side bloom!

Your ticket to Petals & Palettes is more than just entry—it's your all-access pass to an evening of artsy vibes, floral inspiration, and delicious indulgence! Bring your favorite wine or beverage (yes, that fancy bottle you’ve been saving!) and we’ll take care of the rest! We'll supply: Elegant wine glasses Tasty snacks & sweet baked treats Refreshing non-alcoholic drinks Whether you're painting petals or just sipping with pals, it's the perfect mix of creativity and fun. Come ready to relax, unwind, and let your artistic side bloom!

seeMoreDetailsMobile