Gala Petals & Pearls Tickets

5210 College Rd

Key West, FL 33040, USA

Early Bird Special
$200
Available until Jan 16

Be among the first 50 guests to purchase Petals & Pearls Gala tickets and receive a complimentary Family (Household) Membership to the Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden!


Menu choices:

Beef tenderloin with Bearnaise sauce

Grilled Black Grouper

Vegetarian meal


About Friends of the Garden Memberships

Friends of the Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden help ensure that our unique, 15-acre refuge flourishes and preserves the endangered, threatened or endemic plants and animals of the Florida Keys, Cuba and the Caribbean Basin.


Family (Household) memberships include:

  • Family includes two adults and children up to 18 years old
  • Unlimited free admission to the garden
  • Invitations to “members only” events with discount
  • Advance notice of lectures and workshops
  • Monthly garden newsletter
  • Volunteer opportunities
  • 15 percent off plants and gift shop sales
  • Includes 10 percent family discount to events


What you need to know:

  • Memberships run for one year from date of renewal
  • Memberships are tax deductible. Check with your accountant
General Admission
$200

$200 per person. Celebrate our 90th anniversary! This milestone gala promises an unforgettable evening of delicious cuisine, an open bar, live auction, and dancing under the stars with Skipper and Friends to raise funding for our new Education Center.

Table for 8
$1,600
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

$200 per person. Celebrate with your friends!

