Petals & Power

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About this event
Ticket includes entry to powerful keynote speakers, a dynamic women’s panel, vendor shopping, and a delicious three-course dinner.
Table seats 8 guest close to stage and logo on table. Enjoy powerful keynote speakers, a dynamic women’s panel, vendor shopping, and a delicious three-course dinner.
Ticket includes entry to powerful keynote speakers, a dynamic women’s panel, vendor shopping, and a delicious three-course dinner.
No food vendors allowed! Set Up inside ballroom, standard rectangle table, linen, and 2 chairs. Set up from 3:30pm to 4:30pm. There will be 3 opportunities for vendor shopping at beginning, middle and end. Plenty of opportunities for attendees to patronize your busines!
No food vendors allowed! Includes standard rectangle table, linen, and 2 chairs. Set up from 3:30pm to 4:30pm! Set up right outside of ballroom near entrance. There will be 3 opportunities for vendor shopping at beginning, middle and end. Plenty of opportunities for attendees to patronize your busines!
Table of 8 guest, Logo on Table, Logo on sponsorship banner, Social Media Recognition (Facebook Post), and Logo on event program.
4 Admission Tickets - - Logo on Sponsorship Banner, Social Media Recognition (Facebook Post), and Logo on event program.
2 Admission Tickets - Logo on Sponsorship Banner - Social Media Recognition (Facebook Post)
Social Media Recognition (Facebook Post) and Logo on Event Program.
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