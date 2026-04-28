Fayes Pillars Of Hope Inc

Hosted by

Fayes Pillars Of Hope Inc

About this event

Petals & Power

1501 International Pkwy

Lake Mary, FL 32746, USA

Early Bird Ticket
$65
Available until Jul 1

Ticket includes entry to powerful keynote speakers, a dynamic women’s panel, vendor shopping, and a delicious three-course dinner.

Sponsorship Table
$800

Table seats 8 guest close to stage and logo on table. Enjoy powerful keynote speakers, a dynamic women’s panel, vendor shopping, and a delicious three-course dinner.

General Admission
$80

Ticket includes entry to powerful keynote speakers, a dynamic women’s panel, vendor shopping, and a delicious three-course dinner.

Inside of the Event Vendor (set up in ballroom)
$125

No food vendors allowed! Set Up inside ballroom, standard rectangle table, linen, and 2 chairs. Set up from 3:30pm to 4:30pm. There will be 3 opportunities for vendor shopping at beginning, middle and end. Plenty of opportunities for attendees to patronize your busines!

Vendor (Indoors near event entrance on sides of walkway)
$75

No food vendors allowed! Includes standard rectangle table, linen, and 2 chairs. Set up from 3:30pm to 4:30pm! Set up right outside of ballroom near entrance. There will be 3 opportunities for vendor shopping at beginning, middle and end. Plenty of opportunities for attendees to patronize your busines!

Hope and Bloom- Presenting Sponsor
$2,500

Table of 8 guest, Logo on Table, Logo on sponsorship banner, Social Media Recognition (Facebook Post), and Logo on event program.

Flourish and Thrive Sponsor
$1,000

 4 Admission Tickets - - Logo on Sponsorship Banner, Social Media Recognition (Facebook Post), and Logo on event program.

Pillars of Encouragement Sponsor
$500

2 Admission Tickets - Logo on Sponsorship Banner - Social Media Recognition (Facebook Post)

Pedals of Faith Sponsor
$250

Social Media Recognition (Facebook Post) and Logo on Event Program.

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