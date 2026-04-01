Petals and Preservation

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About this event
Join us for cocktails and a chef-curated colonial-inspired dinner. Each ticket includes a commemorative etched wine glass.
Purchase a table for 10 and receive sponsorship mention in day-of printed materials. Each ticket includes a commemorative etched wine glass.
★ Exclusive opportunity
✦ Ten tickets at sponsor-named VIP table
✦ Prominent night-of signage and recognition
✦ Verbal recognition during program
✦ Recognition as Presenting Sponsor on all materials
✦ Commemorative gift
✦ Year-long recognition and a private tour of the court house with court house docents
✦ Logo featured on event webpage, press release and step-and-repeat (by April 15)
✦ Naming and hyperlink recognition on social media and digital materials
✦ Ten tickets at sponsor-named table
✦ Prominent night-of signage
✦ Recognition as Gold Level Sponsor on all materials
✦ Logo featured in event program, and press release (by April 15)
✦ Event listing hyperlinked on website and social media
✦ Four tickets in general seating
✦ Recognition as Silver Sponsor
✦ Prominent night-of signage and acknowledgment
✦ Logo featured on printed materials (by April 15)
✦ Hyperlinked mentions on digital platforms
✦ Two tickets in general seating
✦ Recognition as Bronze Sponsor on event program
✦ Logo featured in event program and press release (by April 15)
✦ Event listing and sponsor mention on social media
Funds local culinary and cultural features of the evening representing the spirit of Queenstown and the Eastern Shore. Named inclusion in press releases, day-of dinner materials and menu cards, and logo etched on commemorative glasses.
Underwrites the cocktail reception and includes a special opportunity to create the name of our signature cocktail of the evening. Named inclusion on day-of printed materials and cocktail reception signage.
Underwrites the evening program, reinforcing the courthouse’s role in judicial and civic life.
Supports patriotic decor, flags, and heritage displays around Queenstown honoring America’s 250.
Sponsor a table for Queenstown employees and gala volunteers in appreciation of their commitment and dedication to the Queenstown community.
Queenstown thrives in partnership with its local community. Community sponsors receive recognition in the commemorative program and associated day-of signage.
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