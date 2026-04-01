Queenstown Courthouse Preservation

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Queenstown Courthouse Preservation

About this event

Petals and Preservation

111 Bowlingly Cir

Queenstown, MD 21658, USA

Individual Ticket
$150

Join us for cocktails and a chef-curated colonial-inspired dinner. Each ticket includes a commemorative etched wine glass.

Table Tickets
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Purchase a table for 10 and receive sponsorship mention in day-of printed materials. Each ticket includes a commemorative etched wine glass.

Presenting Sponsor
$10,000

★ Exclusive opportunity 

✦ Ten tickets at sponsor-named VIP table
✦ Prominent night-of signage and recognition
✦ Verbal recognition during program
✦ Recognition as Presenting Sponsor on all materials
✦ Commemorative gift
✦ Year-long recognition and a private tour of the court house with court house docents
✦ Logo featured on event webpage, press release and step-and-repeat (by April 15)
✦ Naming and hyperlink recognition on social media and digital materials

Gold Sponsor
$5,000

✦ Ten tickets at sponsor-named table
✦ Prominent night-of signage
✦ Recognition as Gold Level Sponsor on all materials
✦ Logo featured in event program, and press release (by April 15)
✦ Event listing hyperlinked on website and social media

Silver Sponsor
$2,500

✦ Four tickets in general seating
✦ Recognition as Silver Sponsor
✦ Prominent night-of signage and acknowledgment
✦ Logo featured on printed materials (by April 15)
✦ Hyperlinked mentions on digital platforms

Bronze Sponsor
$1,000

✦ Two tickets in general seating
✦ Recognition as Bronze Sponsor on event program
✦ Logo featured in event program and press release (by April 15)
✦ Event listing and sponsor mention on social media

White Squirrel Sponsor
$10,000

Funds local culinary and cultural features of the evening representing the spirit of Queenstown and the Eastern Shore. Named inclusion in press releases, day-of dinner materials and menu cards, and logo etched on commemorative glasses.


Cocktail Reception Sponsor
$5,000

Underwrites the cocktail reception and includes a special opportunity to create the name of our signature cocktail of the evening. Named inclusion on day-of printed materials and cocktail reception signage.

Keynote Sponsor
$3,000

Underwrites the evening program, reinforcing the courthouse’s role in judicial and civic life.

Flag Sponsor
$3,000

Supports patriotic decor, flags, and heritage displays around Queenstown honoring America’s 250.

Queenstown Staff and Volunteer Table Sponsor
$1,500

Sponsor a table for Queenstown employees and gala volunteers in appreciation of their commitment and dedication to the Queenstown community. 

Community Sponsor
$250

Queenstown thrives in partnership with its local community. Community sponsors receive recognition in the commemorative program and associated day-of signage.

Add a donation for Queenstown Courthouse Preservation

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