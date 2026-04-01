Petals and Preservation

★ Exclusive opportunity

✦ Ten tickets at sponsor-named VIP table

✦ Prominent night-of signage and recognition

✦ Verbal recognition during program

✦ Recognition as Presenting Sponsor on all materials

✦ Commemorative gift

✦ Year-long recognition and a private tour of the court house with court house docents

✦ Logo featured on event webpage, press release and step-and-repeat (by April 15)

✦ Naming and hyperlink recognition on social media and digital materials