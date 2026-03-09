Petals & Pumps Brunch and Shoe Show

This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets
- 2 reserved tables for 16 guests
- Speaking opportunity at the event
- Logo most prominently placed on promotional materials, signage, and website
- Shout-out during raffle drawing and opportunity to provide a raffle gift and attendee favor bag items.
- Individual social media post recognizing sponsorship
- Premium seating closest to the action
- 2 reserved tables for 16 guests
- Speaking opportunity at the event
- Logo most prominently placed on promotional materials, signage, and website
- Shout-out during raffle drawing and opportunity to provide a raffle gift and attendee favor bag items.
- Individual social media post recognizing sponsorship
- Premium seating closest to the action