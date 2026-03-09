Petals & Pumps Brunch and Shoe Show

Pump Sponsor $1,000

This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

2 reserved tables for 16 guests

Speaking opportunity at the event

Logo most prominently placed on promotional materials, signage, and website

Shout-out during raffle drawing and opportunity to provide a raffle gift and attendee favor bag items.

Individual social media post recognizing sponsorship

Premium seating closest to the action

2 reserved tables for 16 guests

Speaking opportunity at the event

Logo most prominently placed on promotional materials, signage, and website

Shout-out during raffle drawing and opportunity to provide a raffle gift and attendee favor bag items.

Individual social media post recognizing sponsorship

Premium seating closest to the action

More details...