Committee On Church Cooperation

Hosted by

Committee On Church Cooperation

About this event

Petals & Pumps Brunch and Shoe Show

719 Bank St NW suite b

Decatur, AL 35601, USA

Individual Ticket
$30

One seat for an individual

Pump Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets
  • 2 reserved tables for 16 guests
  • Speaking opportunity at the event
  • Logo most prominently placed on promotional materials, signage, and website
  • Shout-out during raffle drawing and opportunity to provide a raffle gift and attendee favor bag items.
  • Individual social media post recognizing sponsorship
  • Premium seating closest to the action


Sneaker Sponsor
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
  • 1 reserved table for 8 guests
  • Logo on promotional materials and website
  • Recognition in event program
  • Newsletter feature (sponsor highlight)
  • Shout-out during raffle drawing and opportunity to provide a raffle gift and attendee favor bag items.
  • Group social media thank you post
  • Priority table placement
Flat Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
  • 1/2 reserved table for 4 guests
  • Logo on promotional materials and website
  • Recognition in event program
  • Shout-out during raffle drawing and opportunity to provide a raffle gift and attendee favor bag items
  • Group social media thank you post
Add a donation for Committee On Church Cooperation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!