About this event
• Back to Basics provides foundational culinary instruction and practical techniques for navigating the kitchen environment
• Emphasizes hands-on training that sparks creativity and delivers ideas educators can immediately apply in their classrooms
• Overall goal: equip ProStart educators with the culinary confidence and skills needed to inspire the next generation of industry leaders
