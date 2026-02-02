Texas Restaurant Foundation

Hosted by

Texas Restaurant Foundation

About this event

PETC 2026

6020-B

Dillard Cir, Austin, TX 78752, USA

Back to Basics Boot Camp + General Conference
$550

• Back to Basics provides foundational culinary instruction and practical techniques for navigating the kitchen environment

• Emphasizes hands-on training that sparks creativity and delivers ideas educators can immediately apply in their classrooms

General Conference
$450

• Emphasizes hands-on training that sparks creativity and delivers ideas educators can immediately apply in their classrooms

• Overall goal: equip ProStart educators with the culinary confidence and skills needed to inspire the next generation of industry leaders

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!