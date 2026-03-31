Pete and Myra West Elementary PTO's Silent Auction

Set your student up for success with this fully stocked 2nd Grade School Supply Basket! Perfect for staying organized, creative, and ready to tackle the school year with confidence 💙

🖍️ Includes:

• Crayola markers & colored pencils

• Expo dry erase markers, eraser & cleaner

• Elmer’s glue sticks

• Notebooks & folders

• Sharpies & writing supplies

• Fun extras to keep learning engaging

Whether you’re prepping for back-to-school or restocking mid-year, this bundle has everything your student needs in one convenient kit!

🎯 Perfect for:

✔️ Elementary students

✔️ Classroom supplies

✔️ Busy families who want to stay organized

✨ Don’t miss your chance to grab this practical and valuable bundle!