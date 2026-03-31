Pete and Myra West Elementary PTO's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Pre-treatment, good faith exam, and $100 towards concierge Botox treatment. $139 value.
Starting bid
Set your student up for success with this fully stocked 2nd Grade School Supply Basket! Perfect for staying organized, creative, and ready to tackle the school year with confidence 💙
🖍️ Includes:
• Crayola markers & colored pencils
• Expo dry erase markers, eraser & cleaner
• Elmer’s glue sticks
• Notebooks & folders
• Sharpies & writing supplies
• Fun extras to keep learning engaging
Whether you’re prepping for back-to-school or restocking mid-year, this bundle has everything your student needs in one convenient kit!
🎯 Perfect for:
✔️ Elementary students
✔️ Classroom supplies
✔️ Busy families who want to stay organized
✨ Don’t miss your chance to grab this practical and valuable bundle!
Starting bid
Calling all Raising Cane’s fans! This fun and giftable bundle is packed with goodies perfect for anyone who loves their favorite chicken spot 🐔✨
🎁 Includes:
• Raising Cane’s plush pup
• Insulated Cane’s cooler bag
• Assorted candy & treats
• Ready-to-gift packaging
• Gift Card Included
Perfect for kids, families, or the ultimate Cane’s fan — this basket makes a fun surprise or a great way to treat yourself!
💙 Great for lunches, snacks on the go, or showing off your Cane’s love
✨ Don’t miss your chance to take this one home!
Starting bid
Calling all Raising Cane’s fans! This fun and giftable bundle is packed with goodies perfect for anyone who loves their favorite chicken spot 🐔✨
🎁 Includes:
• Raising Cane’s plush pup
• Insulated Cane’s cooler bag
• Assorted candy & treats
• Ready-to-gift packaging
• Gift Card Included
Perfect for kids, families, or the ultimate Cane’s fan — this basket makes a fun surprise or a great way to treat yourself!
💙 Great for lunches, snacks on the go, or showing off your Cane’s love
✨ Don’t miss your chance to take this one home!
Starting bid
This bundle includes everything you need to create your own painting night at home, making it a perfect activity for Pre-K and early elementary kids 💙
🖌️ Includes:
• Paint sets, brushes & palettes
• Canvas/art activity supplies
• Kid-friendly smock/apron
• Silicone art mat for easy cleanup
• Craft kits & creative extras
• Storage bin to keep everything organized
👨👩👧 Perfect for:
✔️ Family bonding time
✔️ Rainy day activities
✔️ Creative play for young learners
Skip the mess and stress — everything you need is right here for a fun, screen-free experience!
✨ A must-have for families who love to create, learn, and have fun together
Starting bid
Treat your furry friend to the ultimate bundle of fun, comfort, and play! This adorable basket is packed with toys, plushies, and goodies that will keep tails wagging 🐶💙
🎁 Includes:
• Assorted plush toys (including fun popsicle plushies!)
• Interactive dog toys
• Pet treats & goodies
• Storage bin to keep everything organized
🐕 Perfect for:
✔️ Dog lovers
✔️ New pet parents
✔️ Spoiling your favorite furry family member
From playtime to cuddle time, this bundle has everything your pup needs to stay happy and entertained!
✨ A must-have for anyone who loves their four-legged best friend
Starting bid
Bring the fun home with this exciting family game night bundle — perfect for kids and parents alike!
Packed with games, treats, and outdoor fun, this basket is everything you need for a memorable night together 💙
🎁 Includes:
• Classic Candy Land board game
• Mini bubble blaster for outdoor fun
• Gourmet caramel & cheese popcorn
• Sweet treats and fun extras
• Storage bin to keep everything organized
👨👩👧 Perfect for:
✔️ Family game nights
✔️ Playdates
✔️ Screen-free fun
Whether you’re staying in or heading outside to play, this bundle has something for everyone!
✨ A great way to create fun memories with your family
Starting bid
Keep the kids entertained with this fun-filled play bundle made for outdoor adventures and active play!
This set includes a kid-friendly badminton set, a colorful kite for breezy days, and a variety of toys, bubbles, and fun surprises to keep little ones busy and smiling. Perfect for backyard play, park days, or weekend family fun!
👉 Designed for younger kids (great for Kindergarten–early elementary)
👉 Encourages active, screen-free play
👉 Perfect for spring and summer fun
Whether it’s flying a kite, playing a quick game, or just enjoying the outdoors, this bundle has everything you need for a fun day of play!
Starting bid
Enjoy the perfect mix of shopping and sweet treats with this fun and easy bundle!
This package includes a $25 Target gift card—perfect for everyday essentials, a quick Target run, or a little something just for you—paired with a delicious assortment of snacks including Reese’s, Skittles, and Goldfish.
Whether you’re stocking up, treating yourself, or sharing with the family, this bundle is a simple and fun win for anyone!
👉 Great for families, teachers, or anyone who loves Target runs
👉 Perfect grab-and-go gift or personal treat
Starting bid
Get ready for fun in the sun with this ultimate outdoor play bundle! Perfect for backyard games, park days, or family outings, this set includes everything kids need to stay active and entertained.
This bundle features a variety of fun outdoor games and essentials, including a frisbee, football, and interactive play items—plus a convenient carry-all tote to take the fun anywhere you go. Also included are fun extras like slides, sunglasses, and more!
Whether it’s a weekend at the park or an afternoon in the backyard, this bundle is packed with everything you need for screen-free fun.
👉 Perfect for elementary-aged kids
👉 Great for family time, playdates, or summer fun
Starting bid
Enjoy a relaxing and rejuvenating experience with this 2 Guest Pass to Yoga with Margarita at Fortunata Winery!
This peaceful, all-levels yoga session is set against beautiful vineyard views—perfect for unwinding, connecting, and enjoying a unique experience with a friend.
✨ What’s Included:
📍 Details:
🧘♀️ What to Bring:
This is the perfect outing for a girls’ morning, self-care day, or trying something new in a beautiful setting.
Voucher expires August 2026
Starting bid
Welcome to The Good Life with this beautifully packaged, gift-ready candle set designed for relaxation and everyday luxury.
This curated bundle features two handcrafted candles and a nourishing lip balm, all thoughtfully presented in an elegant keepsake box—perfect for gifting or treating yourself.
🕯️ What’s Included:
✨ Perfect for:
From soothing scents to luxurious presentation, this bundle is all about creating calm, comfort, and a little everyday indulgence.
👉 Ready to gift. Ready to enjoy.
Starting bid
Capture beautiful, lasting memories with this exclusive 30-minute photo session by Mayara Yanez Photography!
This package includes a personalized session at a scenic Silverado location, perfect for families, couples, or milestone moments. You’ll receive 10 professionally edited digital images to cherish and share.
✨ What’s Included:
📸 Perfect for:
Enjoy a relaxed, fun experience while creating timeless images you’ll treasure for years to come.
👉 Don’t miss this opportunity to book a professional session right in your neighborhood!
Starting bid
Calling all LEGO lovers! This fun and creative bundle is perfect for kids who love to build, imagine, and create.
This package includes a $30 gift card to Mini Figs & Bricks in Denton, plus a LEGO activity set designed to inspire creativity and hands-on play.
✨ What’s Included:
🧠 Perfect for:
Whether they’re building at home or picking out new pieces in-store, this bundle is the perfect mix of fun and creativity.
👉 A must-have for any LEGO fan!
Starting bid
Make weeknight dinners easier, faster, and more affordable with this thoughtfully curated kitchen bundle!
This package includes 2 months of Allie’s Kitchen Table meal plans, designed to simplify your routine with easy, family-friendly recipes, step-by-step instructions, and curated grocery lists—helping you save both time and money at the store.
✨ What’s Included:
🍳 Plus kitchen essentials:
👉 Perfect for busy families, meal preppers, or anyone looking to simplify dinner time
👉 Designed to keep weekly grocery costs budget-friendly
Whether you’re trying to get organized, save money, or just make dinner less stressful, this bundle is the perfect solution!
Starting bid
Glow & Go Self-Care Bundle ✨
Treat yourself to a little luxury with this relaxing self-care and beauty bundle—perfect for a night in or getting ready for your next event!
This set includes a beauty experience from Sprayd along with a curated selection of self-care essentials designed to help you unwind, refresh, and glow with confidence.
✨ What’s Included:
💖 Perfect for:
Whether you’re getting ready for a special occasion or just taking time for yourself, this bundle is all about feeling confident, refreshed, and taken care of.
Starting bid
tom Cookies by Nicole 🍪✨
Sweeten your next celebration with this 1 dozen custom decorated cookie package from Baked by Nicole!
Perfect for birthdays, holidays, classroom parties, or special events, these beautifully designed cookies are fully customizable to match your theme, colors, and occasion.
🎉 What’s Included:
✨ Perfect for:
From fun and playful to elegant and detailed, these cookies are as delicious as they are eye-catching!
📩 To redeem: Contact Baked by Nicole to place your custom order.
Starting bid
tom Cookies by Nicole 🍪✨
Sweeten your next celebration with this 1 dozen custom decorated cookie package from Baked by Nicole!
Perfect for birthdays, holidays, classroom parties, or special events, these beautifully designed cookies are fully customizable to match your theme, colors, and occasion.
🎉 What’s Included:
✨ Perfect for:
From fun and playful to elegant and detailed, these cookies are as delicious as they are eye-catching!
📩 To redeem: Contact Baked by Nicole to place your custom order.
Starting bid
Get ready for an unforgettable group outing with this 60-minute game experience for up to 12 guests at TOCA Social!
Perfect for birthday parties, team celebrations, or a fun night out with friends, this interactive gaming experience combines high-energy soccer-style games with a vibrant, social atmosphere.
🎉 What’s Included:
🍔 Perfect for:
📅 Details:
Bring your crew and enjoy a one-of-a-kind experience filled with games, energy, and fun!
Starting bid
Give your child an unforgettable week of fun, adventure, and new friendships at Hopper Ranch Summer Camp!
This full-day camp experience is perfect for kids who love being active, exploring the outdoors, and making lasting memories in a fun and engaging environment.
🎉 What’s Included:
📅 Choose Your Week:
🥪 What to Bring:
✨ Everything else is provided—just show up ready for fun!
💛 Perfect for:
This is an amazing opportunity to give your child a week they won’t forget!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!