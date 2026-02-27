Peter & Wendy’s Swing Set

Straight from the enchanted world of Neverland and right into your backyard…

Imagine the delighted squeals of children (and big kids at heart!) as they soar high above the ground on this magnificent, custom-built timber swing set—standing a thrilling 14 feet tall and designed to seat four adventurers at once!

Crafted with sturdy, natural timber for lasting beauty and safety, this isn’t just any swing set—it’s a portal to Neverland. During tonight’s captivating performance of Peter Pan, this very swing set served as the magical playground where Peter, Wendy, the Lost Boys, and the Darling children flew, laughed, and dreamed under the stars. Now, as the final curtain falls and pixie dust settles, it’s your chance to own a piece of the magic that brought J.M. Barrie’s timeless tale to life on stage.

Picture endless summer days of:

• High-flying swings that let imaginations take flight (“You can fly! You can fly! You can fly!”)

• Epic games of tag, pirate battles, and treasure hunts

• Family memories created in the spirit of adventure, friendship, and childlike wonder

• A safe, heirloom-quality backyard landmark built to withstand years of joyful play

All proceeds from this live auction go directly to supporting Lancaster Academy for the Performing Arts—a cherished Christian youth arts program that equips the next generation of performers, musicians, and artists to honor God through excellence in theater, music, and fine arts. Your winning bid helps provide classes, performances, and opportunities for homeschool and private school students to discover and refine their God-given talents, just like the young stars who flew across our stage tonight.

Don’t let this Neverland treasure slip away—bid boldly and bring a little pixie dust home forever!