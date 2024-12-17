Peter Flaherty IV 2025 Memorial Golf Outing

3 Lakes Golf Course

6700 Saltsburg Rd, Penn Hills, PA 15235, USA

Golf - Foursome
$400
$400 per foursome - includes greens fees, commemorative T-shirt, and lunch.

Golf - Single
$100

$100 per golfer - includes greens fees, commemorative T-shirt, and lunch.

Commemorative T-Shirt
$15

Additional T-shirts.

Lunch
$25

Additional lunches at the Pitcairn Park Building immediately following the golf outing (approx. 1:00 pm)

Diamond Sponsorship
$650

Your name or company name displayed on: (1) a banner displayed at the golf course and event hall; (2) the golf carts; (3) the commemorative t-shirt, (4) a hole sign on the golf course. PLUS, a social media blast with a link to your company website.

If you'd like to contribute more than $650, please use the "Add a Donation" field below.

Platinum Sponsorship
$350

Your name or company name displayed on: (1) the golf carts; (2) the commemorative t-shirt, (3) a hole sign on the golf course. PLUS, a social media blast with a link to your company website.

If you'd like to contribute more than $350, please use the "Add a Donation" field below.

Gold Sponsorship
$250

Your name or company name displayed on: (1) the commemorative t-shirt; (2) a hole sign on the golf course. PLUS, a social media blast with a link to your company website.

If you'd like to contribute more than $250, please use the "Add a Donation" field below.

Silver Sponsorship
$100

Your name or company name displayed on a hole sign on the golf course, PLUS a social media blast with a link to your company website.

If you'd like to contribute more than $100, please use the "Add a Donation" field below.

Basket Tickets ($10 for 26 tickets)
$10

Card of 26 tickets for the basket drawings.

50/50 Ticket (One for $5)
$5

One ticket for the 50/50 drawing.

50/50 Ticket (Three for $10)
$10

Three tickets for the 50/50 drawing.

Booze Barrel Ticket (One for $10)
$10

One ticket for the Booze Barrel drawing.

Booze Barrel Ticket (Ten for $20)
$20

Ten tickets for the Booze Barrel drawing.

Weekend Getaway Drawing (One for $10)
$10

One ticket for the Weekend Getaway drawing.

