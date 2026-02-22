All In Theatre

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All In Theatre

About this event

Peter Pan Jr. Registrations

340 N 21st St

Camp Hill, PA 17011, USA

Stage Crew Program
$150

Individuals who are interested in learning about the technical elements of theatre and working backstage on the show. They will attend five classes on the backstage elements of theatre and participate in six rehearsals leading up to the shows.

Performer
$395

Individuals who are interested in performing in Peter Pan Jr. All performers will receive lines and solos if they are comfortable. Every performer attends every rehearsal.

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