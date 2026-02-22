Peter Pan Jr. Registrations

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About this event
Individuals who are interested in learning about the technical elements of theatre and working backstage on the show. They will attend five classes on the backstage elements of theatre and participate in six rehearsals leading up to the shows.
Individuals who are interested in performing in Peter Pan Jr. All performers will receive lines and solos if they are comfortable. Every performer attends every rehearsal.
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